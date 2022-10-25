ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees should consider all their options with Gleyber Torres

The Yankees’ offseason will be filled with many questions, and we will be getting the answers bit by bit. There is Aaron Judge and his future, Anthony Rizzo’s player option, the left field situation. There’s what will happen with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and what kind of role will Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera have in 2023. And that’s only the position player side of things.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

An Open Letter to Hal Steinbrenner

Recent articles suggest that you intend to keep both Cashman and Boone in their leadership positions for next year, and that only "fan outrage" would prevent this outcome. Let me be among those registering such outrage. The absence of the Yankees from the WS since 2009 should be a matter...
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ top five plays of the 2022 season by WPA

The 2022 season might have ended in excruciatingly disappointing fashion for the Yankees, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t get more than their fair share of highs along the way, even if the way the second half played out rendered the team’s 99 wins perhaps slightly less meaningful than the number makes one think.
BOSTON, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Astros weren’t unbeatable; the Yankees just failed

The Yankees’ season ended on Sunday after their loss in ALCS Game 4 to the Astros, though in actuality, their season felt like it ended by the sixth inning of Game 3. After Gerrit Cole departed his start that afternoon, and as Houston pulled away in what ultimately became an easy 5-0 victory for the road team, the mood at Yankee Stadium was downright funereal.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

On the catharsis of emotional divestment from the Yankees

Well, I picked a helluva time to depart Yankees universe and go camping in Utah for 12 days. (Apologies to my editors and the highest of praise for my colleagues for their thoughtful coverage of what appeared to be a very painful week for Yankees fans.) Choosing to leave at...
UTAH STATE
Pinstripe Alley

2022 Yankees Most Valuable Player: Aaron Judge

During a season in which the Yankees completed an impressive first half, got 99 wins and reached the 2022 ALCS, it’s fair to say that they had some impressive individual performances. Anthony Rizzo had a 132 wRC+ with 32 home runs, Gleyber Torres bounced back, Nestor Cortes confirmed his 2021 breakout, Gerrit Cole pitched 200.2 frames with a franchise record 257 strikeouts, and Jose Trevino was MLB’s premier framer.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Fan displeasure, Rizzo’s contract, and offseason goals

Good morning everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. David H. asks: Do you think the Yankee hierarchy give much credence to Yankee fans’ evaluation of Yankee players, coaches,...
Pinstripe Alley

Hal Steinbrenner says that Aaron Boone will return as manager for 2023

Following the Yankees’ ignominious exit from the ALCS, having been swept in four games by the Astros, the team has some serious questions to answer in the coming months. Fans were justifiably upset at the unceremonious end to the season, many calling for a shakeup in leadership. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman are the most frequent targets of their ire (including here). However, it does not appear that either man will be used as the sacrificial lamb.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/28/22

MLB.com | Paul Casella: The winners of the 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, one of the two major awards (alongside the Gold Glove) given in honor of defensive prowess, were announced yesterday afternoon, and one Yankee received recognition. Thanks to his league-leading 21 Defensive Runs Saved behind the plate and his elite pitch framing skills — framing metrics measured him as twice as valuable as any other catcher in the league — Yankee backstop Jose Trevino earned his first career Fielding Bible.
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ best 2022 starts according to Game Score

As we continue to recap the 2022 Yankees season, it’s time to take a look at the pitching and remember some of the best performance from Yankees’ starters from this season. To do that, we’re going to look at the best Game Scores from 2022. If you’re unaware,...
TEXAS STATE
Pinstripe Alley

The longest home runs of the 2022 Yankees’ season

The 2022 Yankees won’t be fondly remembered on the whole, but there is one aspect that was unforgettable: the homers. Aaron Judge’s 62 home run season surpassed Roger Maris for the most in an American League season ever. It was a run that was incredibly fun to watch and follow, no matter how the season ended.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Anthony Rizzo negotiations are important to Yankees future

The New York Yankees have once again been tossed out of the postseason by the Houston Astros, and now that the offseason is here, decisions need to be made by general manager Brian Cashman and the team brass about the roster. According to Jim Bowden, a player of the utmost importance in Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his $16 million player option for the coming season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees may have found a special outfielder in Oswaldo Cabrera

In the minors and as a prospect, Oswaldo Cabrera’s bat has been his calling card, and for good reason. Even with a juiced ball and bandbox minor league parks, switch-hitting middle infielders who can put up nearly 40 homers and 30+ steals over barely 162 games in the high minors don’t grow on trees.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley predicts the 2022 World Series

The 118th edition of the World Series begins tonight in Houston. It would’ve taken place in the Bronx if the Yankees had managed to win their ALCS showdown, but they didn’t exactly make it much of a fight for the Astros, so we can’t realistically fall too far down the alternate reality rabbit hole. Shame.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ worst defensive miscues of 2022

As we saw earlier today, no matter how you slice it, the Yankees had one of the league’s most shutdown defenses in 2022, leading the league in Defensive Runs Saved and UZR/150 and finishing near the top in Outs Above Average. The baseball season is long, however, and even good defensive teams have days where they struggle with the leather. Which ones were the worst of the worst? Here are my candidates.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Boone’s Yankees future should be up in the air

The Houston Astros have once again eliminated the New York Yankees in the ALCS; this time, they couldn't even win a game. The loss stings just as much as the other two times it happened. The World Series matchup is set with the Philadelphia Phillies emerging from the National League bracket, and the Yankees will be watching from the couch. Despite an incredible regular season from Aaron Judge and an almost 100-win season overall, the hopes for a championship are out the window, and Yankees fans are done making excuses. They want change, and manager Aaron Boone is at the forefront of the firestorm.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/28/22

After a week off, baseball returns tonight with Game 1 of the World Series. Had the Yankees advanced, the game would have been played at Yankee Stadium, but of course, the Yankees did not bother to win a game in the ALCS. Instead, we get a juggernaut vs. underdog matchup, with the playoff-unbeaten Astros facing off with the equally hot Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

