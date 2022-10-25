The Houston Astros have once again eliminated the New York Yankees in the ALCS; this time, they couldn't even win a game. The loss stings just as much as the other two times it happened. The World Series matchup is set with the Philadelphia Phillies emerging from the National League bracket, and the Yankees will be watching from the couch. Despite an incredible regular season from Aaron Judge and an almost 100-win season overall, the hopes for a championship are out the window, and Yankees fans are done making excuses. They want change, and manager Aaron Boone is at the forefront of the firestorm.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO