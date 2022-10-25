ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

colbyecho.news

Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances

On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
WATERVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

Neighbors of Old Town paper mill sue the plant over 'offensive' odors

Two neighbors of the Nine Dragons Paper mill in Old Town are suing the plant's owner for emitting a foul odor. In a class action lawsuit filed in federal district court in Bangor, neighbors Walter Demmons and Kirk Ramsay said the plant emits a rotten egg odor that invades their homes and has caused unspecified property damages.
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless

BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Greater Joy duck on the loose

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
BELFAST, ME
WMTW

Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use

Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
JEFFERSON, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
Ellsworth American

Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges

Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
DEER ISLE, ME
themainewire.com

Amid Heating Cost Crisis, Janet Mills Opposes Drilling for More Oil

Despite home heating oil prices surging to about $5.40 per gallon, Maine Gov. Janet Mills told a few dozen University of Maine students this week that she opposes increasing domestic oil and natural gas exploration. “I don’t think the answer to the crisis here is to give them more money...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Injured stray dog finds a forever home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, notice

THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in. Rockport. At Mr. Henry’s request, his family will remember his life privately. A...
ROCKLAND, ME

