Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
colbyecho.news
Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances
On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
mainepublic.org
Neighbors of Old Town paper mill sue the plant over 'offensive' odors
Two neighbors of the Nine Dragons Paper mill in Old Town are suing the plant's owner for emitting a foul odor. In a class action lawsuit filed in federal district court in Bangor, neighbors Walter Demmons and Kirk Ramsay said the plant emits a rotten egg odor that invades their homes and has caused unspecified property damages.
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team
The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.
foxbangor.com
Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless
BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
wabi.tv
‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
themainewire.com
Amid Heating Cost Crisis, Janet Mills Opposes Drilling for More Oil
Despite home heating oil prices surging to about $5.40 per gallon, Maine Gov. Janet Mills told a few dozen University of Maine students this week that she opposes increasing domestic oil and natural gas exploration. “I don’t think the answer to the crisis here is to give them more money...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
penbaypilot.com
Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, notice
THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in. Rockport. At Mr. Henry’s request, his family will remember his life privately. A...
Comments / 12