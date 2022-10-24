ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
veranda.com

The New York Design Center Is a Must-Visit for Interior Obsessives

In bustling midtown Manhattan, The New York Design Center (a.k.a. 200 Lex) has been a haven for interior designers, decorators, and design lovers for nearly a century. The center is America’s oldest furniture and design establishment, located at 200 Lexington Avenue in a historic 16-story building designed by Ely Jacques Kahn in the 1920s. Today, the space houses nearly 100 showrooms of furniture, decor, textiles, antiques and vintage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
retailleader.com

Ikea Closing Small-Format Store in New York City

Ikea is closing its small-format store in Queens, New York. The retailer closed another store in New York City — its Planning Studio concept — earlier this year. It doesn’t appear ready to give up on small-format stores, having opened one in Toronto in May. Ikea will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery

You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC, Boston most expensive rental cities in US: Report

Beantown and the Big Apple take the top slots for America’s priciest cities. According to a new report by the home listing platform Zumper, New York City’s October median of $3,860 monthly rent for a one-bedroom has made it the most expensive rental city in America. Boston, with a median $3,060 a month one-bedroom rent, gets the silver medal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
