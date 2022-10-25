MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure moves into our region this weekend. It’ll bring us a likely chance for rain on Saturday, and this is much needed. Most of our area is still dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor, and parts of Neshoba County have been upgraded to a Moderate Drought. Saturday rainfall estimated will range from 1-3 inches in most cases, but localized flooding is a concern.

1 DAY AGO