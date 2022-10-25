Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each booth was showing off what all their school had to offer, whether that be academic programs, trade programs, or even serving this nation in the armed forces. The career fair saw over 800 high school students hoping to assist them in this life-changing decision. “It’s a...
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
WTOK-TV
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure moves into our region this weekend. It’ll bring us a likely chance for rain on Saturday, and this is much needed. Most of our area is still dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor, and parts of Neshoba County have been upgraded to a Moderate Drought. Saturday rainfall estimated will range from 1-3 inches in most cases, but localized flooding is a concern.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.
WTOK-TV
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
wvtm13.com
Pamela Morrow lost two of her sons: Now she's helping others in mourning by offering them a Hunky Cross
It’s a sunny and cool Thursday in Edinburg, Mississippi. Pamela Morrow lifts her battery-operated chainsaw and goes to work. Pamela’s yard is suddenly filled with memories and tears. Her heart heavy, Pamela is building another Hunky Cross. It was Aug. 23, 2013, when Pamela Morrow heard the news.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening. The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters. The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween...
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has opened for business in Meridian. Family, friends, city officials, and hungry customers made their way to a grand opening Wednesday at the former Ole Farm Beef House on Highway 39. The Diamond Jim’s location in Livingston has been in business for 19 years.
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_27_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Monica D. Graham Sanders
Graveside services will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Quitman with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Mrs. Graham, 41, of Meridian, who died Sunday, October 23, 2022. Viewing will be Monday, October 31, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
