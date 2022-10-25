Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is now home to three bison from the Minnesota Zoo. Zoo staff said 6-year-old Blue, 2-year-old Grun and 5-month-old Topaz are housed in the Wilderness Trek. You can visit the ladies as soon as today. According to the zoo, bison are North...
cleveland19.com
2-year-old battles lead poisoning after Cleveland home doesn’t receive inspection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom said her 2-year-old is recovering from lead poisoning after falling ill earlier this month. Brandy Jones and her daughter Brielle moved into a house on Kelso Avenue in May. “I moved in and I was happy, close to family, and me and my...
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
cleveland19.com
2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into...
cleveland19.com
2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side Thursday morning. The shootings happened just after 8 a.m. near Marquette Street and Hamilton Avenue. This is in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park. At this time, there is no information on the victim’s conditions.
cleveland19.com
RSV continues to run rampant in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more Northeast Ohio children are ending up in the hospitals with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to staff at University Hospitals, they are admitting four to five children a day with increases in the emergency department and pediatric offices. The virus most...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth Medical Center helps revitalize Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth Medical Center recently repaired playgrounds and updated fitness zones on the city’s East side, in the Buckeye neighborhood. The work was made possible by a grant from Fifth Third Bank. The fitness zones are located at the East End Neighborhood House, Fairhill Partners and...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
cleveland19.com
Missing 16-year-old Garfield Heights boy last seen Oct. 17
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community on Oct. 26 to help find missing 16-year-old O’Neal Hazley, who was last seen on Oct. 17. Police said he was last seen on that date by his father near East 86th Street. Hazley may be in the...
cleveland19.com
Powerball probabilities: ‘So you’re telling me there’s a chance’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $800 million. The odds of winning all of that money: 1 in 292,201,338. But don’t let that discourage you. With the help of Baldwin Wallace University associate professor of mathematics Aaron Montgomery, here are some...
cleveland19.com
2 die in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
cleveland19.com
Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
cleveland19.com
Woman faces charges for leaving 4-year-old son at Target in University Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Cleveland woman is charged with child endangering for allegedly leaving her son behind at the Target store in University Heights. Police said, on Oct. 13, a Target customer initially found the 4-year-old boy wandering alone in the store’s toy aisles. According to investigators,...
cleveland19.com
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
Comments / 0