CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO