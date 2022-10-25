ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is now home to three bison from the Minnesota Zoo. Zoo staff said 6-year-old Blue, 2-year-old Grun and 5-month-old Topaz are housed in the Wilderness Trek. You can visit the ladies as soon as today. According to the zoo, bison are North...
CLEVELAND, OH
2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side Thursday morning. The shootings happened just after 8 a.m. near Marquette Street and Hamilton Avenue. This is in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park. At this time, there is no information on the victim’s conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RSV continues to run rampant in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more Northeast Ohio children are ending up in the hospitals with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to staff at University Hospitals, they are admitting four to five children a day with increases in the emergency department and pediatric offices. The virus most...
CLEVELAND, OH
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Powerball probabilities: ‘So you’re telling me there’s a chance’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $800 million. The odds of winning all of that money: 1 in 292,201,338. But don’t let that discourage you. With the help of Baldwin Wallace University associate professor of mathematics Aaron Montgomery, here are some...
CLEVELAND, OH
2 die in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When...
AKRON, OH
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH
Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
CLEVELAND, OH
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

