cleveland19.com
2 die in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When...
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Ohio
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
Man and woman killed in Akron house fire identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at of the deadly rollover incident on State Route 8 at around 1:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Number of stolen dogs skyrocketing — What’s being done about it in Ohio
Carjackers and bank robbers make headlines, but the FOX 8 I-Team has found more and more thieves are stealing dogs.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
cleveland19.com
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
cleveland19.com
2-year-old battles lead poisoning after Cleveland home doesn’t receive inspection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom said her 2-year-old is recovering from lead poisoning after falling ill earlier this month. Brandy Jones and her daughter Brielle moved into a house on Kelso Avenue in May. “I moved in and I was happy, close to family, and me and my...
cleveland19.com
82-year-old pilot seriously injured Trumbull County plane crash
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane crash in Southington Township Friday ending in a serious injury is currently under investigation by the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol’s Warren Dispatch Center reported receiving a call around 12:43 p.m. of a plane crash near Barclay Messerly...
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
cleveland19.com
2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into...
cleveland19.com
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
cleveland19.com
4 people remain hospitalized after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three apartment residents remain at MetroHealth Medical Center after being hit by a driver who drove into their apartment Tuesday morning. The driver is also being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Brooklyner Bay Apartments in the 2200...
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
