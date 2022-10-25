ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

2 die in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When...
AKRON, OH
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
CLEVELAND, OH
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
82-year-old pilot seriously injured Trumbull County plane crash

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane crash in Southington Township Friday ending in a serious injury is currently under investigation by the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol’s Warren Dispatch Center reported receiving a call around 12:43 p.m. of a plane crash near Barclay Messerly...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH

