Man Wrongly Convicted of Double Homicide to Give Talk in SUNY Fredonia Brown Bag Series
A man who was found guilty of a double homicide in 1989 and then exonerated 26 years later will be giving a talk for the State University of New York at Fredonia's Brown Bag Lunch on Wednesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM. The talk by Shabaka Shakur, called "Let's Talk Wrongful Convictions," will be held via Zoom. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Shakur was convicted of two counts of 2nd-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. While researching the law as an inmate, Shakur learned that a central figure in his wrongful conviction, a former New York City detective, was involved with nearly a dozen cases that were overturned based on evidence of his mishandling of evidence and witnesses. Charges against Shakur were dismissed in 2015.
Early Voting Begins Today in Chautauqua County
Early voting gets underway today in New York State, and that includes four locations in Chautauqua County. The four polling sites are the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the County Board of Elections in Mayville, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, and the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. Brian Abram, the county's Republican Elections Commissioner, says voting at those four sites will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM today and Sunday. He explains how the early voting process works...
Assembly candidates discuss the issues on WDOE's Viewpoint
The candidates running for the 150th Assembly District squared off on a special edition of WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. Longtime Assemblyman Andrew Goodell and challenger Sandra Lewis of Fredonia discussed a number of issues during the one-hour debate. Both candidates were what they felt were the most pressing issue facing the district. Goodell, who is seeking his sixth term, felt it was inflation...
North County United Way Holds 5th Annual Campaign for Warmth
The United Way of Northern Chautauqua County has begun its 5th annual Campaign for Warmth, which involves donating gently used or new coats and jackets to individuals in need, as well as local schools and social service agencies. Executive Director Adam Dolce gave an update on the campaign during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program this week. He says there are coat collection bins at multiple locations throughout the north county...
Jamestown Man Arrested in Forest Avenue Drug Bust
A narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man early Friday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police Department reports that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the upper apartment at 341 Forest Avenue shortly after 12:45 PM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and found 19-year-old Simeon Leeper inside. A search revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, three large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials, and $4,080 in cash. Leeper was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, then was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Police add that Leeper also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Jamestown for fishing without a license. He will be held pending arraignment. Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units also assisted in making the arrest.
Firefighters battle apartment house fire in Jamestown
Flames extensively damaged the second floor of a two-story apartment house on Jamestown's west side Thursday evening. Jamestown city firefighters responded to the fire at 216 West 7th Street shortly before 8:30 pm. One of the several occupants of the house suffered burns and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment. Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Shillings says he was first on the scene. He indicated the fire had a pretty good head start...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man
A traffic stop near downtown Jamestown early Friday resulted in the arrest of a city man on drug possession charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of North Main Street and West 5th Street just after 12:45 AM and found that the driver, 34-year-old Brandon Anderson, was allegedly in possession of 20.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of cocaine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, and 2.5 grams of crack cocaine. Officers say Anderson was also found to have a suspended driver's license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending arraignment.
Dunkirk Residents Receive Commendation for Saving Man's Life in City Crash
Two Dunkirk residents have received commendations from the Chautauqua County Legislature for actions they took to save the life of a man who was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash earlier this year in the city. Legislators Robert Bankoski and Kevin Muldowney presented the commendations to Thomas Brown and former Common Council member Paul VanDenVouver during Wednesday's monthly meeting in Mayville. Bankoski says a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Avenue on got struck head-on by a speeding vehicle...
HS Football: Fredonia Defeats Depew in Section VI Playoff Opener
Fredonia's road to Highmark Stadium for this Section VI high school football postseason will require the Hillbillies to be road warriors, and on Friday night, they passed their first test with flying colors. In a game broadcast on WDOE, Fredonia played a near-perfect first half and cruised to a 43-22 victory over Depew in the Class C quarterfinal round.
