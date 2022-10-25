A man who was found guilty of a double homicide in 1989 and then exonerated 26 years later will be giving a talk for the State University of New York at Fredonia's Brown Bag Lunch on Wednesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM. The talk by Shabaka Shakur, called "Let's Talk Wrongful Convictions," will be held via Zoom. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Shakur was convicted of two counts of 2nd-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. While researching the law as an inmate, Shakur learned that a central figure in his wrongful conviction, a former New York City detective, was involved with nearly a dozen cases that were overturned based on evidence of his mishandling of evidence and witnesses. Charges against Shakur were dismissed in 2015.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO