Items in your yard could have fatal consequences for Colorado's antlered animals

A mule deer buck with a hammock tangled in its antlers is also caught in barbed wire fencing. Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Each year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are called out to free deer, elk, and moose that have gotten themselves severely tangled in items like hammocks, volleyball nets, and holiday decorations.

Colorado's elk and deer ruts are officially in full swing, meaning many of the state's antlered animals are more active than usual.

CPW biologist Jim White works to try to free a mule deer buck tangled in several yards of netting that surrounded a tennis court. Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“Right now is a good opportunity to clean up your yard and to remove items a curious animal might stick its nose in or get wrapped up in,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung out of the Durango office in a news release.

“We see animals get wrapped up in netting, landscaping materials and holiday decorations all the time, and it can impair their mobility, vision and ability to eat and drink.”

During the harsh winter months, antlered animals rely on fat stores that they built up during the summer to survive.

When animals get tangled, stuck, or trapped anywhere, they are forced to burn valuable calories as they try to break free.

“We need to know about these situations quickly. It’s best if we can get to these animals before they’ve undergone too much stress and have exhausted themselves. Darting them also creates stress and can lead to mortality if the animal has already been stressed too much," McClung said.

“If the animal is not tethered to what it is tangled in, it can also be difficult to chase them through a neighborhood and get into a position to dart them, or sometimes they disappear and we never catch up to help them. The sooner we get information, the more likely we will be able to assist that animal.”

Mule deer buck tangled in Halloween decorations. Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW wants to encourage people to store away summer recreational equipment, and to make sure that any holiday lights are tightly secured.

If you ever see an animal trapped to tangled anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW for assistance.