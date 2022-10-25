ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area grid landscape: Bartlesville rallies from 22 down, loses in OT; roundup

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
(Note: A roundup of area contest results and details was published on the weekend on the E-E website.)

There was a hot time in the old town Friday night.

A blaze of excitement engulfed Custer Stadium during one of the most unusual thrillers among Bartlesville High home football battles.

During the first half, the contest was about as exciting for Bruin fans as listening to an ice cube melt.

But, in the second half — man, oh man.

Bartlesville finished the final quarter-and-a-half of regulation with a 22-0 run to tie Sand Springs, 29-29 and force overtime.

However, the visiting Sandites scored on their first possession of overtime and held on to defeat the Bruins, 36-29, in a key 50-50 game between District 6A-II-1 rivals fighting for the same playoff spot.

Bartlesville fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in district; Sand Springs went to 5-3, 3-2.

The Bruins hit the road this coming Friday for Muskogee.

Speaking of playoffs, or the lack thereof, here’s a brief report card of where area teams stand heading into Week 9 games.

BARTLESVILLE (3-5, 2-3)

The Bruins are assured of a playoff spot, but are looking to improve their seeding. They still have Muskogee (8-0, 5-0) and Tahlequah (3-5, 2-3) to play.

DEWEY (2-6, 1-4)

Dewey’s postseason hopes are vanished, but the Doggers will be looking to finish strong to send the seniors out on a good note and to build momentum going into the offseason.

PAWHUSKA (5-3, 3-2)

The last few years at this time, Pawhuska has been on the cusp of winning a Class A district title. But, this year they are in 2A-8, a brutal gauntlet, and have still to clinch at playoff spot. They could do that this week against Adair.

NOWATA (2-6, 1-4)

There will be no playoff for Nowata, but the Ironmen already can proclaim the season a success after back-to-back winless years.

CANEY VALLEY (1-7, 0-5)

It’s been a year of tragedy and hardship for the Trojans, including the passing of a player last summer and a forfeit loss to Nowata. Caney Valley eyes Rejoice Christian (8-0, 5-0) this week.

OKLAHOMA UNION (0-8, 0-5)

The Cougars will see four straight playoff seasons ended. They will look to carve out some success the rest of the way.

BARNSDALL (5-3, 1-2)

Barnsdall can clinch a playoff spot this week with a win against Drumright.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (7-1, 5-0)

The Mustangs is one of the feel-good stories in Washington County. A win this week against Watts would guarantee at least a share of the district title.

COPAN (4-4, 3-2)

Copan is the other feel-good story. The Hornets own the program’s best record since 2009 and can lock up a playoff spot with a win against either Coyle or Oaks the final two weeks.

CANEY VALLEY (Kan.) PUPS (6-2, 4-0)

The Pups powered to the district title. They open the playoffs Friday by hosting Eureka (Kan.).

Bartlesville tailback P.J. Wallace notched more than 200 yards rushing to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He also snapped of a 64-yard scoring run to push the Bruins to within a touchdown.

Perhaps overshadowed a bit by the amazing second-half comeback — Bartlesville had trailed at intermission, 26-7 — was Noah Darnell’s kickoff return for touchdown in the first half.

Darnell displayed his exceptional speed and maneuverability in the open field.

Bartlesville tallied the tying touchdown with 2:16 left in regulation on a short pass from Neal to Eli Lino.

Cooper Wood produced a crucial sack against Sand Springs, which forced a punt and set up Bartlesville for its game-tying touchdown.

On Sand Springs first possession of the half, Bruin tacklers Ashton Lydon and Colton Hainzinger both made tackles for no gain and Shaun Lickliter made a sack that forced the Sandites to settle for a field goal.

