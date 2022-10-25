Read full article on original website
Christmas Hand Embroidery Sampler Pattern
Get a jump on your Christmas crafting with this adorable sampler kit that you can purchase from ADORNit. It makes a great gift or a decoration for your own home. Featuring all sorts of Christmas images like a dancing penguin and a candy cane, it is charming. The kit includes the pattern, the sulky threads needed, and the wash away stabilizer. It also includes a stitch and color guide which will help you along with your canvas.
Cats and Potions Halloween Card
These cute cats are in a tree ready to brew up some mischief this Halloween. Jessica used products from Lawn Fawn to create this wonderful card design. I love the big bright moon and the constellation pattern paper makes a beautiful quick and easy background for the scene!. Visit the...
How to Embroidery a Felt Holiday Camper Garland
This felt holiday camper garland from The Yellow Birdhouse is just about as cute as it gets. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of all of the materials that you are going to need. In addition it has downloadable templates for the camper. Make yours in all sorts of fun felt colors or make them all the same. The colors are totally up to you.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
Shoppers Say This Pullover Sweater Is the ‘Perfect’ Length to Wear With Leggings — 56% Off Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Start spreading the news: sweater weather is officially here! I just spent the weekend in chilly Maine, where fall is in full bloom. And let me tell you, I was more than happy to pull out my pullovers […]
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Knit Some Mitts with Big Dice Energy
If life feels like you’ve been rolling 1s lately, you need to knit yourself some big dice energy. These fun mitts from Megan-Anne Llama use two colors of fingering weight yarn and are covered with die shapes. They’re a pretty quick project and the perfect thing for the gamer in your life.
Halloween Birthday Layout with Free Sketch
Erica used a sketch from Page Maps as the inspiration for this wonderful Halloween Birthday Layout. This design has room for 2-3 photos, a title and subtitle, embellishments, some journaling and lots of layers of paper. And of course this sketch can be used for any occasion and also rotated for more options.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
6 FREE Gothic Fantasy Coloring Pages
These amazing Gothic designs are perfect for Halloween or those of us who love Gothic design all year round. Featuring scenes full of architecture, spiders, dragons, gargoyles and more these coloring pages are sure to get you in a spooky mood. There are 6 different pages to download, print and color and they are all FREE from Dover Publications.
Fall Pumpkins Layout with Lots of Stitching
Wow, check out all the detail on this Fall Pumpkins Layout from Kelly! She die cut the pumpkins from white cardstock, adding pattern paper behind each little opening. For the background she used a background cut file and chain stitched over top with thread colors that coordinated with her pattern papers. I’m sure this layout was lots of work but the amazing results are so worth it!
Elegant Pumpkins Halloween Card
If spooky or kooky isn’t your Halloween vibe than maybe these elegant pumpkins are more your style? Pam used layering stencils to ink blend blues and purples onto black cardstock and then heat embossed the pumpkin stamps in silver over top for a stunning design. Visit the Hero Arts...
Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers
"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
