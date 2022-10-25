ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Cargo trailer stolen from church near Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

A trailer filled with equipment was stolen from a church near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville.

Sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, a white 2017 Sky cargo trailer, with California license #4PT3614 was stolen from Impact Christian Church located at 17746 George Boulevard.

The 7-foot by 20-foot trailer, which has a rear loading ramp and passenger side door, was used for mobile church services and contained a portable baptistry, chairs, canopies, advertisement signs and banners.

Thieves may have cut power to the church building to break in; however, no entry was discovered, a church spokesperson said.

The church leases a portion of the building, which is owned by Vermont Christian School.

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer should contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

