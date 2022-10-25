Solana is among the most popular blockchains for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Its native currency, SOL, is now ranked ninth among all cryptocurrencies in market value, and interest in Solana NFTs has soared in 2022. Solana meets both the user criteria for platforms with faster and more affordable transactions. Moreover, as additional connections are allowed, the transfer of users to Solana accelerates. Consequently, several powerful platforms are integrating with Solana or have already done so. Solana NFTs are among Web3‘s most outstanding achievements in this area. The fact remains, though, that joining new blockchains and NFT marketplaces is still a challenging thing to do. Prepare to become an expert on what Solana is, how it works, why Solana crypto and NFTs are so popular, and how you can benefit from this new and fascinating environment. We will take you through all you need to know to engage in the Solana ecosystem.

