Why Tyler Boyd's touchdown was one of the Bengals' most important plays of the season

Looking back at one of the most important plays of the Cincinnati Bengals’ season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor realized he “lied” to the team.

On the night before the Bengals played a near-perfect game in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Taylor told the entire team he planned to call a deep shot to wide receiver Tyler Boyd , after the team's initial earned first down.

But after the Bengals took the ball on the opening drive, Boyd earned a first down sooner than Taylor expected. On a quick pass over the middle, Boyd got 11 yards, which was more than Taylor was expecting. He didn’t want to call back-to-back plays for Boyd and wanted to keep the Falcons’ defense off balance, so Taylor delayed the deep shot to Boyd for a few plays.

Then with 13:07 left in the first quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow dropped back, read the Falcons’ cover-2 defense and heaved a 60-yard touchdown to Boyd over the middle of the field.

Sometimes a touchdown can impact a game beyond the six points on the scoreboard. Boyd’s touchdown was one of Taylor’s most impressive moments as a play caller.

“Based off the look, we knew we had them,” Boyd said. “Zac dialed it up nice, and it worked out perfectly.”

The big play Cincinnati Bengal offense has shown up

For the first six weeks of the season, this was the type of play that eluded the Bengals’ offense. The Bengals faced the cover-2 defense with two high safeties more than almost any other team in the NFL. The biggest priority for opposing defenses was to take away deep passes to Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

That defensive structure forced the Bengals to play differently. For the first two weeks of the year, Burrow wasn’t his usual aggressive self, and the Bengals’ offense sputtered. Following a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Burrow said he needed to work with the coaching staff to get more plays designed to be explosive against cover-2 defenses.

The Bengals kept working on the play that resulted in Boyd’s touchdown on Sunday. Heading into the game against the Falcons, Taylor wanted to call it early because he knew it could open up the entire offense.

All week, Boyd kept telling everyone within earshot, “If I get this, I’m going to score. If I get this, I’m going to score.” When he got the touchdown on Sunday, the Bengals proved they could be explosive against any style of defense.

“It wasn’t magic,” Boyd said. “We just had a great plan and went out and executed it. Everything we thought was going to work throughout the week, it happened to work in our favor, and we just took advantage of it.”

Burrow said the reason the play worked started with what the Bengals showed in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens and in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints. In those games, the Bengals went all-in on using a shotgun offense. Because nearly every play the Bengals ran was out of a shotgun formation, defenses haven’t been able to decipher before the snap whether the Bengals are going to run or pass.

Burrow’s touchdown pass to Boyd against the Falcons started with a play-action fake. When Burrow faked a handoff, the Bengals got Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver and linebacker Rashaan Evans to stay near the line of scrimmage to try to stop the run. One of them was supposed to be guarding Boyd, who was sprinting down the field.

Boyd was wide open to make the touchdown catch.

“It all started with the running game,” Burrow said. “From last week, the (shotgun) runs. They play two-Tampa (cover-2) and we held the Tampa (linebacker) with the play fake. So it all started with the run game.”

That touchdown changed the course of the game. The Falcons didn’t have a plan to defend these deep shots with a cover-2 defense, so they had to switch up their scheme.

“We can keep doing that over and over again to get you out of two-high,” Boyd said. “Then you see we’ve got Chase and Tee making big play after big play. That’s when the rhythm gets going and the offense is unstoppable.”

Bengals took advantage of Falcons' defensive adjustments

Following Boyd’s touchdown, the Falcons switched to a man-to-man defense. For Burrow and Chase, that felt like game over.

“If we get man (coverage),” Burrow said. “I think everyone knows where the ball is going.”

Chase finished the game with 130 yards because the Falcons couldn’t guard him one-on-one.

Early in the second quarter, Burrow dropped back and saw Chase in man coverage down the right sideline. The third-year quarterback made one of the best throws of his career and hit Chase perfectly in stride for a 32-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Chase ran a quick route toward the left sideline. After making the catch, he spun, made a Falcons’ cornerback fall to the ground and jogged into the end-zone for a 41-yard touchdown.

If the Falcons were still playing cover-2 defense, Chase wouldn’t have been open for either of those plays. But Boyd’s touchdown forced the Falcons to make an adjustment, and Burrow and Chase took advantage of it.

“That opens up the offense for everything when (Boyd) is working like that,” Chase said. “We just kept taking advantage of the one-on-one matchups.”

Said Higgins: “It started with Tyler’s big play. After that, we were like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re rolling. Let’s get it going.’ And we were able to do that.”

In the win over the Falcons, the Bengals’ offense had an explosive play against cover-2 defense, cover-3 defense and man defense. No matter what the Falcons threw at Burrow, the Bengals’ offense stayed aggressive.

It was a statement game for an offense that proved there’s no “book” on how to stop the Bengals.

“We’re mixing in more bread and butter stuff that’s really been efficient for us over the last couple weeks, not overcomplicating it,” Taylor said. “Some good scheme stuff that we like that we’ve maybe dialed up against the pass. We’re just saying, ‘Let’s get back to the things that are tried and true in our system.’”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why Tyler Boyd's touchdown was one of the Bengals' most important plays of the season