wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Former NXT And Ring Of Honor Star To Full Time Deal
Welcome to the team. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. The company is able to offer all kinds of spots to different wrestlers who might never have another chance. It offers wrestlers a chance to get on the main stage that is not there with WWE dominating the market. Now another star who was once a part of WWE is going to have a place to stay.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage News On Why WWE Wrote Former World Champion Off TV
That’s a good reason. Wrestlers have to do a lot of things in any given week, with WWE stars not able to get much time away from the ring. There are only so many ways they can get out of work but WWE will often give them a break for something special. That was the case again earlier this month, as a WWE star was written off television for a very good personal reason.
wrestlingrumors.net
33 Year Old Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After 5 Year Absence
Welcome back! There have been a lot of stars to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and it can be quite a moment when someone leaves. There are some departures that can shake up the company, while others leave without getting to prove themselves well enough. Occasionally those stars will get to make a return and that is the case again with a long departed star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Kayla Braxton NAILS IT In Latest WWE Halloween Costume
The tradition continues. Wrestlers are a lot of things but at the end of the day they are performers. They spend a long time getting to the point where they can do what they do at such a high level, including mastering their characters. Figuring them out can be rather difficult, but it can be quite the compliment when someone else figures them out almost as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jim Ross Offers Update On His Health Status
I’d call that good news. There are all kinds of injuries that can take place in any given wrestling show and nothing good ever comes from them. You never want to see someone get injured in any way but unfortunately there is no way to guarantee a wrestler’s health. In addition, there are other health issues that can cause a lot of problems. This time though, there is some great news about a bad health situation.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Making Special AEW Appearance Next Week
He’s a draw. There are different ways to draw an audience to a wrestling show and some of them are more unique than others. While one of the most common is to have a big match on the card, there is also the option of bringing in a special attraction that will almost guarantee more people will watch. That is what AEW is attempting next week with a legend from a different sport.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Reveals Recent Surgery Keeping Him Out Of The Ring
That explains it. There are all kinds of reasons for wrestlers to be out of the ring for an extended period of time and most of them are not the best. One of the most common is an injury, some of which have been built up over time, leaving people wondering when the injured wrestler will be back. Now we know the reason why a WWE star is gone and the waiting game has begun.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Posts Old Photo, Leading To Speculation About Bray Wyatt Connection
Let him in too? The return of Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules has changed the main event scene of WWE and now the question becomes what happens from here. There are a lot of ways the story could go and since it’s something involving Wyatt, the chances of someone being added to mix is rather high. WWE has already teased someone new being involved and a former Wyatt associate is hinting that it could be him.
wrestlingrumors.net
Here’s What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended (It’s A Bit Weird)
That’s a busy night. There is a lot of action on the night of any given AEW television taping. You never know what you are going to see when the promotion comes to town and that makes for quite a few moments. With so many people on its roster, AEW often has to do something after the show is over. That was the case again with a pair of special appearances after the cameras stopped rolling.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Considering Major Feud For Bray Wyatt
They have a plan. Back at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company after a year plus absence. Wyatt’s return has led to a question about what is next for him in WWE, as he has been presented as one of the top stars in the company. Now WWE needs to figure out what he is going to do next and they might have an idea for a major feud.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Unique Plans For Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In
That would be a first. WWE has been around for a rather long time now and they have some traditional shows and events that take place every year. Some of these have long term implications for the top storylines in the company and it can mean a lot for someone to be part of one of them. That was the case earlier this year, and it might still be the case for a large part of next year.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Adds Two Huge Title Matches To Crown Jewel
Two for the big one. We are on the way to Crown Jewel next week and that means WWE is going to be adding in as many big matches as they can to make the card feel special. That is one of the hardest things to do as it takes quite a bit of effort to make everything work. WWE is doing what they can and now they have two more matches to add to the card, both of which have potential.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Move Major Annual Matches To WrestleMania
That would change things up again. WWE has been going through a lot of changes in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that those changes are going to be ending anytime soon. There have been different wrestlers appearing with some returning after a long absence. This time though, a big time change could give a lot of those wrestlers something to do at the biggest event of the year.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Dropping Annual Event After 14 Straight Years
That’s one of the changes. We are in the middle of a period of change in wrestling and that very well may be the case for a long time to come. A lot of these changes are taking place due to the new regime in charge, with Triple H having more power than just about anyone. That power is being used for a lot of new ideas, including one which will be more of a loss than something being added.
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Name Tops Annual PWI Women’s 150 List
She’s #1! One of the most common things that you see among wrestling fans is a discussion of the best wrestlers. At one point or another, every fan has debated something about wrestling, often over who the best is at any given thing. You occasionally get something official, or in this case something close to it, as a wrestler has won a rather prestigious award.
