Las Vegas, NV

HallOveen welcomes all ghosts and goblins

By Candese Charles
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is a tradition this time of year for many Las Vegas valley families.

The family-friendly haunted harvest offers a one-of-a-kind spooky experience on 2.5 acres which includes a cemetery and specially decorated trees and jack-o-lanterns. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the fantastic rides, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, and food stations.

HallOVeen, which is at Opportunity Village, is open from 5:30 – 9 p.m. every day through Oct. 31. Tickets start at $22. For tickets and more information, you can click here .

