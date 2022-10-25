ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

Health experts emphasize youth mental health screenings, what parents should know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mental health continues to be a vitally important topic, especially among the nation’s children and teenagers. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently recommended that pediatricians screen children as young as 8 years old for anxiety and youth 12 and older for depression during their routine wellness check-ups.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Your guide to dropoff locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, offering the anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local dropoff locations nationwide. The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

$150K grant to revitalize historic Black Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new investment for one Mid-South church was announced today to assure one of the oldest churches here in the Mid-South will continue to stand as a landmark for years to come. “We are investing 50,000 dollars in a façade, we are investing $50,000 in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD celebrates 100th graduation class of its Crisis Intervention Team program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police celebrated a nationwide success story after the department’s 100th training class of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers graduated on Wednesday. In 1988, MPD partnered with the Memphis Chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, mental health providers, and two local universities to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Kosten Foundation’s Kick It 5K set for October 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 12th Annual Kick It 5K will take place Sunday, October 30 at Shelby Farms Park at 1 p.m. The event is put on by the Kosten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer. Money raised from the 5K helps to fund the Kosten Foundation’s mission to fight against...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis police officers crash into abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight Friday in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department says two officers hit an abandoned car on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. The two officers were taken to Regional One Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound and four people were injured. Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on Hamilton Street. MPD found one woman on the scene injured, but she was not transported to the hospital, said police. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian critically injured after crash in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Shelby County. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the person was struck around 9:10 p.m. at Hacks Cross Road and Waterford Circle. At last check, the pedestrian was in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Traffic violation leads to weapon arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic stop due to a man running a red light. Officers pulled over Robert Morton, 20, on Oct. 28 around 3:30 a.m. on Central Avenue and East Parkway. During the stop, officers discovered the temporary tags on the car were expired.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Benefits of sleep and AI technology on heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overall, the cardiovascular health in America is suboptimal, but new opportunities are coming to light that can improve and maintain optimal heart health across the life course. Cardiologist Dr. Nauman Mushtaq joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lack...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD to host wheel lock giveaway in hopes to decrease car thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants to give you an extra tool to keep you from becoming a victim of car theft. MPD officers say they believe steering wheel locks will help prevent car thefts, so they’re providing them for free for people who live in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI: Memphis man arrested, charged with TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man accused of falsely charging TennCare for services he did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In August, after receiving information from a TennCare contracted managed care organization,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Regional One CEO inducted into TN Healthcare Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who transformed The Med in Memphis into Regional One Health is a titan of healthcare. Dr. Reginald Coopwood, the President, and CEO of Regional One were inducted into the Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Fame this month. It’s a great honor, but Dr. Coopwood said...
MEMPHIS, TN

