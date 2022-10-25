Active Shooter Training With the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department

Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th at 8:00 am the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department will host Active Shooter Training. The purpose of the event is to ask if your workplace is prepared for a potential active shooter? If not, planning is an essential component in response.

Wednesday, October 26th, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, the Chamber in partnership with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is presenting an Active Shooter Training course, which includes:– Building Relationships with local responders

– Developing Communication & Incident Plans for employees

– Learning how to protect yourself in the event of an active shooterThis event is free, but seating is limited. Please RSVP to (256) 237-3536.

