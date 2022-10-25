Read full article on original website
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Are Being Canceled
Amid numerous supply chain shortages, FoMoCo has canceled orders for a number of models in recent months and pushed them to the 2023 model year, as it simply doesn’t have the parts it needs to fulfill all of those orders. Most recently, this includes the Ford Transit Connect van, the Ford Escape crossover, and the Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, it seems as if the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is on that list as well, according to KSNT News in Topeka, Kansas.
2023 Ford Super Duty Retains Column Shifter For Good Reason
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was recently revealed, bringing a host of new tech to the heavy duty pickup line, such as embedded 5G capability, a single binnacle design and a new 6.8L V8 gasoline engine. Interestingly, the development team elected to stick with the tried and true column shifter instead of a center console shifter – and for one very important reason.
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
2023 Ford Super Duty Power, Capability Figures Released
The 2023 Ford Super Duty represents an all-new generation for the popular pickup, debuting a redesigned interior and exterior styling, a wide array of new tech features, a brand new engine, and a variety of other tweaks and features – although some may not be available until later on in the model year. At the time of its reveal, powertrain and capability features weren’t disclosed, but now, The Blue Oval has made the Super Duty’s exact specifications available.
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Why You Should Wait For A New Subaru SUV And Not Buy A 3-Year-Old Model Now
Should you buy a used Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Forester, or Subaru Outback? A new report says it's cheaper to buy a new model than a used one. Should you order a new Subaru model and wait or buy a used model now? A new affordability study from iSeeCars reveals it's better to order a new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023 Forester, and 2023 Outback and wait for it to be shipped to your Subaru retailer than to buy a used three-year-old model now.
2023 Ford Super Duty Drops Adaptive Steering System
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was just revealed a few weeks ago, and is currently scheduled to launch in early 2023. However, as has been the case for some time now, various supply chain constraints continue to plague automotive production in general, and the redesigned Super Duty isn’t immune to that phenomenon, either. In fact, many of the features and options packages the 2023 Ford Super Duty offers are late availability items, and won’t be available at launch. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the new Super Duty has dropped its Adaptive Steering System, too.
Ford Fiesta Reportedly Facing Cancellation In 2023
Despite getting a refresh for the 2022 model year, the Ford Fiesta is still facing its fair share of challenges, including supply chain issues that prompted FoMoCo to drop the three-door configuration from the lineup altogether. Ford also announced that it would no longer be exporting the Fiesta and Focus ST to Australia back in August, and as Ford Authority reported last month, the Focus and Fiesta ST face uncertain futures elsewhere, too. Now, even though Ford reportedly plans on producing the Fiesta alongside its future EVs at the Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany, the long-running model is still facing cancellation next year, according to Auto Express.
Ford EV Battery Recycling Passport Pilot Program Announced
Ford recently revealed its EV battery master plan, which aims to secure the raw materials needed to support its goals of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026 via a large number of suppliers across the globe, as well as its own joint venture, BlueOvalSK. Ford also plans on switching to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – which utilize fewer of those raw materials – over the coming months. Ford EV battery recycling efforts will also play a big role in these plans moving forward, and now, the automaker has announced a new pilot program that aims to accomplish precisely that in partnership with Everledger, a digital transparency company.
Ford Patent Filed For Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integration System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle integration system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 9th, 2019, published on October 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11479368. The Ford Authority Take. In addition to using drones to monitor inventory levels at...
Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV Used Fox Body Ford Mustang Taillights
Ford is no stranger to farming out various components for use on other vehicles, a common practice in the automotive world – particularly among smaller startups and automakers that don’t quite have the budget required to create new parts from scratch. As such, throughout history, we’ve seen a large number of vehicles touting Blue Oval bits and pieces, including the DeTomaso Pantera, the Lands Precedent, the Qvale Mangusta, and the Laforza, which also utilized Blue Oval power – in some cases, engines taken from the Ford Mustang. This 1992 Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV up for grabs at Smart RV Guide also makes use of Mustang parts, but in this case, it isn’t any sort of mechanical item – it’s the motorhome’s taillights.
Ford Found Guilty Of Violating Contract With Versata Software
Back in August, Ford was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an allegation that the roofs present on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty models aren’t strong enough to hold up in the event of a rollover crash, and it doesn’t look like the automaker will be getting a new trial in that case after the company claimed it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims that its trucks were defective. Now, The Blue Oval’s legal woes continue, as the company has been found guilty of violating its contract with Versata Software, according to Law360.
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Ford Backed Argo AI Reportedly Being Shut Down
In recent years, Ford-backed self-driving commercial vehicle company Argo AI has seemingly made great strides in that particular area, also picking up a massive investment from Volkswagen as part of it and FoMoCo’s partnership agreement from a couple of years ago. In recent months, Argo has announced a delivery services partnership with Walmart, a new test center in South Carolina, safety driver-free rideshare services in Austin and Miami, the fact that it was planning on selling its tech to other companies, and that the upcoming VW ID.Buzz will launch with that technology, too. However, as Ford continues its quest to develop autonomous technology with an eye toward the future, Argo AI recently laid off 150 workers, and now, the company is shutting down altogether, according to TechCrunch.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Sales Through Third Quarter Revealed
Ford doesn’t always break out its hybrid sales from total model sales, which typically makes it difficult to discern just how well a particular electrified vehicle is doing in that regard. However, Kelley Blue Book’s recently released Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report revealed a good bit of that data, including the fact that Ford F-150 PowerBoost sales dipped significantly in Q3, while the Ford Explorer Hybrid was up slightly. The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid represents the first year of production for that particular model, but this same report also gives us some sales data to go by, at least.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Interior Spied For The First Time
The 2023 model year marks the final hurrah for the Ford Edge in North America, but the crossover will live on for the Chinese market. A new generation of the Edge is headed for the Asian country, and leaked details revealed its exterior design and overall dimensions. Now, Ford Authority spotted a glimpse of the next-gen Ford Edge undergoing testing, getting a decent glimpse of its dash and confirming one important detail.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Plant Gets Frame Line Upgrades
Production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off earlier this year, while the redesigned mid-size pickup has also launched in several countries around the world ahead of its arrival in the U.S. in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Meanwhile, The Blue Oval has been working on ramping up production of its global pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor variant as well amid high demand – not only at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM), but also the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which just received a brand new frame line.
