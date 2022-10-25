Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Edition Is Dealer Stock Only
The 2023 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport Heritage variants were revealed back in August as retro-inspired throwbacks to the original 1966 model, adding a host of special features including a series of white accents. However, while 2023 Bronco orders in general are limited to carryover order holders and dealer stock only – not new customers – there is an important asterisk that pertains to the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Edition – it’s only available as dealer stock, not for retail orders, as Bronco Nation recently reminded us.
Ford Escape ST Still Not Happening, Despite Existence Of ST-Line
When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted earlier this week, it ushered in a totally new trim level lineup for the refreshed crossover, one that includes the addition of the new ST-Line. To date, Ford has offered ST-Line versions of a number of its models, including the Ford Explorer, Ford Edge, Ford Fiesta, Focus, and Puma, so this didn’t come as a huge surprise. However, it is notable that while those other models feature the same styling updates as their ST counterparts – albeit without the performance enhancements – no Ford Escape ST currently exists, and it seems that one won’t be happening in the future, either.
Ford Dealers Get Additional Month To Decide On EV Investment
The Blue Oval is currently undergoing an unprecedent pivot away from internal combustion vehicles to fully electric products, and has committed significant financial outlays and agreements to put it on solid footing towards that transition by the end of 2026. As part of its goal to modernize the sales process and its retail network, Ford dealers in the United States will be required to adhere to new standards and build out their own EV charging networks, a move that requires each franchise to spend a significant amount of money, should they opt into the first enrollment period. But the previous deadline for the dealers has been extended for roughly one month, per a new report from Automotive News.
2023 Ford Escape Team Expects ST-Line Series To Be Popular
When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted yesterday, it did so bearing a brand new trim level lineup that’s completely different from the outgoing model – Base, Active, PHEV, ST-Line, and Platinum, which replace the outgoing S, SE, SEL, and Titanium trims. The ST-Line is notable because it’s brand new to the crossover, though Ford has used that particular name on a variety of vehicles that feature sporty styling without the extra performance goodies present on ST models with solid customer response, and it expects the same for the new 2023 Ford Escape ST-LIne lineup, too.
Second-Generation Ford EVs Expected To Return Healthy Profits
The Blue Oval recently rolled out its first-generation electric vehicles, which include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, at least one member of that trio, is no longer profitable, per comments made by Ford CFO John Lawler earlier this year. While it is currently unclear if the other two vehicles generate money for the automaker, the 2023 Ford F-150 did receive substantial price hikes compared to the outgoing model, a change blamed on increasing raw materials costs on battery components. While that situation will likely remain unchanged for the time being, recent comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley suggest the upcoming second-generation of Ford EVs will not have profitability issues.
