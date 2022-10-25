The Blue Oval is currently undergoing an unprecedent pivot away from internal combustion vehicles to fully electric products, and has committed significant financial outlays and agreements to put it on solid footing towards that transition by the end of 2026. As part of its goal to modernize the sales process and its retail network, Ford dealers in the United States will be required to adhere to new standards and build out their own EV charging networks, a move that requires each franchise to spend a significant amount of money, should they opt into the first enrollment period. But the previous deadline for the dealers has been extended for roughly one month, per a new report from Automotive News.

