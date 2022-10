Taking inspiration from Mexican street food, Gringo and Blondie, 7514 W. North Ave. is a standout in Elmwood Park because the masterminds behind the family-owned restaurant prioritize the details in every dish. Diners should expect well-balanced flavors and textural interest to star in every item on the menu. Elements like ruffly slaws, sliced chilies and magenta hued pickled onions elevate the offerings in this diminutive North Avenue spot and leave guests craving more.

ELMWOOD PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO