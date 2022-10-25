ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Haunted Ship Busy for Its Final Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The Haunted Ship, one of Duluth’s most popular Halloween attractions, was buzzing with folks ready to be scared on Friday. A large crowd was lined up all the way down the block outside the William A. Irvin, anxiously anticipating the self-guided tour. Flickering lights, slamming...
Continental Ski & Bike Shop Selling Discounted Winter Gear Early

DULUTH, Minn.–With winter around the corner, the snow bunnies down at Continental Ski and Bike are already showcasing their winter sports gear. Pop up tents are surrounding the parking lot with all their discounted items. Staff brought out the past season gear they’ve gathered to make room as more winter supplies rolls in.
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
51st Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap

DULUTH, Minn. – Team Duluth hosted the first day of the 51st annual ski and snowboard swap to raise money for their upcoming season. Held at Spirit Mountain, the swap is the largest and longest running fundraiser for the organization. At the event, equipment and clothing donations are made and resold with proceeds going towards season expenses.
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns

DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End Of Project

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Chamber Works to Move Business Forward

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Daniel Fanning, joined FOX21 in studio talking all things happening for the business community. We discussed several things that the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is working on, including the 152nd Annual Dinner taking place Wednesday, November 2. Along...
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek

DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect to Help Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.
WLSSD Hosts Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District hosted a free collection event for people to get rid of unwanted or expired medicine. “Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day” is a way to dispose of your medications properly and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable people and our environment.
Douglas County Humane Society Hosts Trunk or Treat

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Halloween activities are picking up across the Northland. The Humane Society of Douglas County hosted a trunk or treat event along with a dog and cat costume contest. In the spirit of Halloween, Staff members were all dressed up handed out candy and treats for the...
Coffee Conversation: Musical Artist Todd Eckart Previews Halloween Performance

DULUTH, Minn. — Musical Artist Todd Eckart joined FOX21 live in studio to preview his upcoming Halloween performance. The event kicks off Tuesday, October 26 (7-11pm) at the West Theatre in Duluth. Tickets are $15 and you can purchase them at readertix.com. Jim Cooper, George Ellsworth, and Matthew Groom...
Public Meeting On Police Drone Use

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Citizen Review Board is holding a public meeting on expanding the police use of Unmanned Aerial Systems or drone operations. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the Public Safety Building’s training room and will also be live streamed on the Duluth Police Facebook page.
