Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Haunted Ship Busy for Its Final Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. – The Haunted Ship, one of Duluth’s most popular Halloween attractions, was buzzing with folks ready to be scared on Friday. A large crowd was lined up all the way down the block outside the William A. Irvin, anxiously anticipating the self-guided tour. Flickering lights, slamming...
FOX 21 Online
Continental Ski & Bike Shop Selling Discounted Winter Gear Early
DULUTH, Minn.–With winter around the corner, the snow bunnies down at Continental Ski and Bike are already showcasing their winter sports gear. Pop up tents are surrounding the parking lot with all their discounted items. Staff brought out the past season gear they’ve gathered to make room as more winter supplies rolls in.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversations: Sweet Exchange Donates Treats to Northwood Children’s Services
DULUTH, Minn. — Sweet Exchange Owner Lisa Quarles, along with Morgana Kolenda of Northwood Children’s Services, joined FOX21 live in-studio for caramel apple making. That’s not the sweetest part — Quarles is donating the caramel apples to the Northwood kids for Halloween. Quarles says its important...
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
Great News! Duluth’s 21st Avenue East In Duluth To Reopen Friday
Is it just me or has this summer had more road construction going on than normal? I tell you what at the risk of sounding like some horrible complainer it literally seemed like I was running into a road closed and detour signs everywhere I went this summer and fall.
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
FOX 21 Online
51st Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap
DULUTH, Minn. – Team Duluth hosted the first day of the 51st annual ski and snowboard swap to raise money for their upcoming season. Held at Spirit Mountain, the swap is the largest and longest running fundraiser for the organization. At the event, equipment and clothing donations are made and resold with proceeds going towards season expenses.
FOX 21 Online
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns
DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End Of Project
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Chamber Works to Move Business Forward
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Daniel Fanning, joined FOX21 in studio talking all things happening for the business community. We discussed several things that the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is working on, including the 152nd Annual Dinner taking place Wednesday, November 2. Along...
FOX 21 Online
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
FOX 21 Online
Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect to Help Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.
5 Years Ago: Duluth Lakewalk Damaged By Powerful Lake Superior Waves [VIDEOS]
Five years ago today (October 27, 2017), the first snowstorm of the 2017-2018 season walloped the Northland. Mother Nature left her mark not only with snow, but also with significant damage to the Duluth Lakewalk. Sustained strong winds, which gusted up to 63 mph at Sky Harbor Airport, drove powerful...
FOX 21 Online
WLSSD Hosts Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day Event
DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District hosted a free collection event for people to get rid of unwanted or expired medicine. “Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day” is a way to dispose of your medications properly and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable people and our environment.
FOX 21 Online
Douglas County Humane Society Hosts Trunk or Treat
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Halloween activities are picking up across the Northland. The Humane Society of Douglas County hosted a trunk or treat event along with a dog and cat costume contest. In the spirit of Halloween, Staff members were all dressed up handed out candy and treats for the...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Musical Artist Todd Eckart Previews Halloween Performance
DULUTH, Minn. — Musical Artist Todd Eckart joined FOX21 live in studio to preview his upcoming Halloween performance. The event kicks off Tuesday, October 26 (7-11pm) at the West Theatre in Duluth. Tickets are $15 and you can purchase them at readertix.com. Jim Cooper, George Ellsworth, and Matthew Groom...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
dukefmduluth.com
Public Meeting On Police Drone Use
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Citizen Review Board is holding a public meeting on expanding the police use of Unmanned Aerial Systems or drone operations. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the Public Safety Building’s training room and will also be live streamed on the Duluth Police Facebook page.
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Comments / 0