DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO