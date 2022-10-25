ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Police investigating four separate New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred on Sunday. Police say the most recent happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Decatur Street. According to the NOPD, a man was shot at least once. EMS took him to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana State Police investigating deadly shooting in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating what they said is an officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish. On Sunday afternoon, LSP said officers were en route to investigate the shooting, at the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. State police say it happened on Laurie Drive off...
HAMMOND, LA
New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

