Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
St. Charles Parish conducting smoke tests in the wastewater line Tuesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has announced that parts of Luling will experience wastewater smoke testing on Nov. 1 to see if there are any breaks in the wastewater line. The tests will occur between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. Residents could...
Metairie Road and North Labarre Road to close for railroad crossing replacement Nov. 1
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin the first phase of construction on its Back Belt rail line with the replacement of two Metairie railroad crossings on Tuesday. The construction will result in partial-day road closures:. North Labarre Road at the railroad...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repaid the city over $28,000 for travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor repaid all her extra travel upgrades of $28,856 to the city on Friday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said earlier this month that she will repay the city after she was deemed a city employee. The New Orleans Chief Administrative Office policy says that...
Men Who Cook fundraiser returns, promising good food for a good cause
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The annual Men Who Cook fundraiser returns to the Northshore on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event is happening in Covington at the top of the Justice Center parking garage from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebrity chefs are teaming up with local restaurants for a...
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
Police investigating four separate New Orleans shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred on Sunday. Police say the most recent happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Decatur Street. According to the NOPD, a man was shot at least once. EMS took him to the...
Louisiana State Police investigating deadly shooting in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating what they said is an officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish. On Sunday afternoon, LSP said officers were en route to investigate the shooting, at the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. State police say it happened on Laurie Drive off...
New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
