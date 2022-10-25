ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Award-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo stars in the new horror movie ‘Run Sweetheart Run’

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
Shohreh Aghdashloo is an Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated international film star who stars in Amazon Prime’s new horror film, “Run Sweetheart Run.”

The movie is about a single woman who puts herself out there in the dating world. After taking a chance on somebody, the events of the night take a turn for the worse as her blind date tries to kill her.

Aghdashloo plays the character, “The First Lady,” a vigilante who helps women who have been through similar situations while sticking to the solidarity of sisterhood.

“She is a very wise lady and she is just very courageous and very brave,” explains the actress. “She believes the solidarity of the victims can stop the predators.”

The film is based on a love letter, the director calls it, to Los Angeles, her hometown to which she pays homage.

“Run Sweetheart Run” premieres on Prime Video globally on Oct. 28.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 25, 2022.

