ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twmlG_0im4kNJJ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are collecting unused prescription medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

To search for a collection site location near you, click here .

Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 118 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

The DEA says they are committed to making communities safer and healthier by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates opioid overdoses kill nearly 130 Americans every day. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmaceutical opioids are a leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in Kansas.

Locations near Wichita:

Wichita Police Department Patrol West Map
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office – Sedgwick County Zoo Map
Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office – Household Hazardous Waste Map
Wichita Police Department – Wesley Hospital Map
Maize Police Department – Maize City Hall Map
Wichita Police Department Patrol East Map
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office – Oaklawn Activity Center Map
Haysville Police Department Map
Andover Police Department Map
Cheney Kansas Police Department Map
Belle Plaine Police Department Map
Rose Hill Police Department Map

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Roofing contractors fined, banned from working in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men have been banned from doing business in Kansas and fined after separate violations, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Benjamin Thayer of Cambridge, Wisconsin, and Ryan Metzker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, have been banned from doing business in Kansas in the capacity of roofing contractors. In a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Jan. 6 rioter gets 90-month sentence in assault of DC officer Fanone

A Tennessee man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Albuquerque Head, 43, pleaded guilty in May to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and he will be placed on three years of supervised […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One lake was lowered to watch status as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) updated its blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. No bodies of water were added to warning status list, and none are currently in hazard status. A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office warns of unsafe houses ahead of Halloween

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reminding parents to check their website ahead of Halloween so they know which houses they may want to avoid during trick-or-treating. There are approximately 1600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County. The sheriff's office tracks and monitors registered sex offenders and other offenders through an offender search website, to see who the registered offenders are and where they are living. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy