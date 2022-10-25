DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are collecting unused prescription medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.
To search for a collection site location near you, click here .
Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 118 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.
The DEA says they are committed to making communities safer and healthier by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates opioid overdoses kill nearly 130 Americans every day. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmaceutical opioids are a leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in Kansas.
Locations near Wichita:
|Wichita Police Department Patrol West
|Map
|Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office – Sedgwick County Zoo
|Map
|Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office – Household Hazardous Waste
|Map
|Wichita Police Department – Wesley Hospital
|Map
|Maize Police Department – Maize City Hall
|Map
|Wichita Police Department Patrol East
|Map
|Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office – Oaklawn Activity Center
|Map
|Haysville Police Department
|Map
|Andover Police Department
|Map
|Cheney Kansas Police Department
|Map
|Belle Plaine Police Department
|Map
|Rose Hill Police Department
|Map
Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 2