Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday and Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department was busy Wednesday and Thursday with 213 calls for service. 6:56 am, Report of stolen pickup and trailer from the 1400 block of N. Washington Street. The truck was later recovered near Jamesport and the trailer is still missing. Investigation is continuing. 3:12pm, Subject in the...
kttn.com
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees terminated from jobs
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees have been terminated from their jobs. Facebook posts indicate Paramedic Jenny Hunter and Emergency Medical Technician Carrie Evans were released on Wednesday. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the Grundy County Commission does not deal with the hiring and firing of ambulance employees. Ambulance Director Sarah...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder
A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
kchi.com
Be Aware Of Wildlife Near Roads
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is urging all drivers to use caution as they are seeing a lot of deer, raccoons, and other wildlife that have been struck by vehicles. Sheriff Steve Cox says deer are more active this time of year as farmers are out working and hunting season is upon us.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
kttn.com
Trenton City Council passes ordinance granting request for conditional use permit
The Trenton City Council passed an ordinance at a special meeting on October 27th that granted a conditional use permit. The permit was granted to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for a full-size camper hook-up on the property adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. The McClellans own K4C Premier Cottages at 3100 Hoover Drive.
kchi.com
Livingston County Bookings
Two Bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police booked 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $15,000.
kttn.com
Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. Below is the planned schedule of closures:. Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to 1200 Laclede Street
Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning. The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove. Overheating of the...
kttn.com
Grundy County Ambulance service hires three paramedics
The Grundy County Ambulance service hired three new paramedics this week, two signing on for full-time employment and another to work PRN. All three are experienced providers who’ve been working for other services in the surrounding area. The first of the two new full-time employees to start has already begun to fill shifts and the second, along with the new PRN employee, will start work in early November in order to give their respective employers due notice.
kttn.com
Two individuals extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th. Davis has been charged with...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
kttn.com
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on six properties
Three properties were moved to public hearings and three others were declared a nuisance at Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Moving to public hearings for next month’s meeting are 506 Jackson Street, 1422 Tindall Avenue, and 1703 East 2nd Street. Locations that the board declared a nuisance are 403 East 9th Street, 1432 Main Street, and 405 East 22nd Street. Each of those addresses will be on the building and nuisance board agenda for next month.
kttn.com
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F
Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Arrest In Caldwell County
A Hunnewell Missouri man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. Forty-two-year-old Jason R Taleff was arrested at about 1:45 pm for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, and cutting in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
