Allentown, PA

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Friday's Major League Linescores

Nola, Alvarado (5), Eflin (6), Suárez (7), Domínguez (8), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Verlander, Abreu (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Garcia (10), Stanek (10) and Maldonado, Vázquez. W_Domínguez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1). Houston, Tucker (2).
Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

