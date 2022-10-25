GREENVILLE, SC – Tyler Wall stood on his head, making 21 saves in the South Carolina Stingrays (3-0-0-0) victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1-1-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night. Ryan Scarfo got the Stingrays on the board with 7:34 remaining in the opening period...

