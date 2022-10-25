Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
live5news.com
Stingrays open weekend with third straight win
GREENVILLE, SC – Tyler Wall stood on his head, making 21 saves in the South Carolina Stingrays (3-0-0-0) victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1-1-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night. Ryan Scarfo got the Stingrays on the board with 7:34 remaining in the opening period...
live5news.com
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
live5news.com
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license, DHEC investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old...
Comments / 0