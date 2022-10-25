ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. "I'm agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Lakers starting Damian Jones for inactive Anthony Davis (back) on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After Anthony Davis was ruled out with a back ailment, Jones will start at the five. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team allowing 50.4 points in the paint, our models project Jones to score 17.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Troy Brown Jr. starting for Lakers on Friday; Austin Reaves to bench

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are shaking things up with Anthony Davis sidelined. One of those changes includes Brown stepping into the starting five on the wing, and Austin Reaves is headed back to the second unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) ruled out for Timberwolves on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Anderson was listed questionable to play due to back spasms, though reports as tipoff neared expressed the wing wasn't expected to play. Those turned out to be prescient, as he has been ruled out to kick off the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Malone: Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday

According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. is now considered questionable despite being ruled out earlier for injury management reasons. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes if Porter Jr. is officially inactive.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Magic starting Bol Bol for inactive Cole Anthony (oblique) on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol is starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Bol Bol will make his first start this season after Cole Anthony suffered an oblique injury. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Bol Bol to score 24.1 FanDuel points.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (hip, back) out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hip, back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined with hip and back injuries on Friday. Naji Marshall should continue to see increased minutes against the Suns on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (ankle) out again for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Thunder have a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Nets' Seth Curry (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry was originally expected to miss Saturday's game, but has been upgraded to questionable and now has a chance to face the Pacers. If he's active, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against Indiana.
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (back) available on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (back) is active for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado will play on the road despite experiencing back soreness. In a second unit role against a Suns' team ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Alvarado to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Alvarado's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Spurs release guard Josh Primo on Friday

The San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Josh Primo on Friday. Despite exercising his third year option two weeks ago, Primo was released by the Spurs on Friday night. Expect another team to give the 19-year old another opportunity in the near future. In 1039.5 minutes since 2021, Primo averaged...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
CHARLOTTE, NC

