NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Damian Jones for inactive Anthony Davis (back) on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After Anthony Davis was ruled out with a back ailment, Jones will start at the five. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team allowing 50.4 points in the paint, our models project Jones to score 17.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. starting for Lakers on Friday; Austin Reaves to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are shaking things up with Anthony Davis sidelined. One of those changes includes Brown stepping into the starting five on the wing, and Austin Reaves is headed back to the second unit.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) ruled out for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Anderson was listed questionable to play due to back spasms, though reports as tipoff neared expressed the wing wasn't expected to play. Those turned out to be prescient, as he has been ruled out to kick off the weekend.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Friday in place of injured Damian Lillard (calf)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Sharpe will get the start on Friday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Houston. Sharpe's Friday projection includes 13.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann starting for Clippers on Thursday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will remain in the starting lineup on Thursday with Paul George returning. With Mann staying in the first five, Nicolas Batum will move to the bench. Our models expect Mann to play 22.0 minutes against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Malone: Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. is now considered questionable despite being ruled out earlier for injury management reasons. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes if Porter Jr. is officially inactive.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Bol Bol for inactive Cole Anthony (oblique) on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol is starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Bol Bol will make his first start this season after Cole Anthony suffered an oblique injury. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Bol Bol to score 24.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (hip, back) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hip, back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined with hip and back injuries on Friday. Naji Marshall should continue to see increased minutes against the Suns on Friday.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) out again for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Thunder have a...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry was originally expected to miss Saturday's game, but has been upgraded to questionable and now has a chance to face the Pacers. If he's active, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against Indiana.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (back) available on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (back) is active for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado will play on the road despite experiencing back soreness. In a second unit role against a Suns' team ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Alvarado to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Alvarado's...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) in Friday's lineup for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is starting in Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Porter Jr. will return to Denver's starting lineup after sitting out one game for injury management purposes. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Porter Jr. to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Porter Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Spurs release guard Josh Primo on Friday
The San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Josh Primo on Friday. Despite exercising his third year option two weeks ago, Primo was released by the Spurs on Friday night. Expect another team to give the 19-year old another opportunity in the near future. In 1039.5 minutes since 2021, Primo averaged...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
