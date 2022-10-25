Read full article on original website
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO
A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis. According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News,...
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls
Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
WATCH: Salida community doesn't give up search for Suzanne Morphew in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski season is officially here...
The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit
St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident
One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
