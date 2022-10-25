ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO

A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
MONTROSE, CO
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes

DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls

Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
RIFLE, CO
Diana

The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit

St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
ouraynews.com

Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident

One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
OURAY COUNTY, CO

