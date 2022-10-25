Read full article on original website
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.
Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.01 in third-quarter 2022, up 14% year over year. The adjusted earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues during the quarter, which was partially offset by higher research and development expenses, boosted earnings.
JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings Miss, Margins Rise
EW - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The figure, however, improved 12.9% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents for Q3. GAAP EPS was 55 cents in the quarter, up...
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TRU - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet
CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Deckers (DECK) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, HOKA Brand Aids
DECK - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Strength in the HOKA ONE ONE brand contributed to the company’s performance. Let’s Delve Deeper. Deckers delivered quarterly earnings of $3.80 per share, which comfortably surpassed the...
Helen of Troy (HELE) Looks Troubled: Stock Down 25% in 3 Months
HELE - Free Report) appears in a troubled zone due to elevated cost concerns and softness in its Beauty segment. These downsides were witnessed in the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the bottom line declined year over year. Management lowered its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2023...
AON's Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance Performance
AON - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and met our estimate. The bottom line also climbed 16% year over year. Total revenues of $2,696 million were marginally down from $2,702 million a year ago and...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
MPWR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results with all-time high revenues driven by broad-based growth across most operating segments. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate with healthy year-over-year growth. Quarter Details. Net income in the quarter improved to $124.3 million or...
Charles River (CRL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CRL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%. Earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.63%.
Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, declining 9.7% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $2.9 billion, is inclusive of a pretax valuation gain of $1.1 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom-line figure...
ExxonMobil (XOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
XOM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $4.45, excluding identified items, have beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 and improved from the year-ago profit of $1.58. Total quarterly revenues of $112,070 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115,188 million but jumped from the year-ago quarter’s...
Grainger (GWW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, '22 View Raised
GWW - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 by a margin of 15%. The bottom line improved 46% year over year, aided by margin improvement in both High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments and strong operating performance.
EMCOR's (EME) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
EMCOR Group, Inc. (. EME - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Given the solid momentum of the business activity amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has lifted its revenues and earnings per share guidance for 2022.
4 Chemical Stocks Poised to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
Chemical companies’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect healthy demand across major end-use industries and the benefits of self-help actions to counter continued headwinds from higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. The chemical industry is still recovering from the havoc wreaked by coronavirus, taking succor from an upturn in demand across major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction and electronics. The demand recovery has been backed by an uptick in global manufacturing and industrial activities.
Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
CRI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines
MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
HIG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter under review. The...
