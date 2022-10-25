Read full article on original website

Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.01 in third-quarter 2022, up 14% year over year. The adjusted earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues during the quarter, which was partially offset by higher research and development expenses, boosted earnings.

Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Guidance Raised
GILD - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir) declined but came in better than expected. Consequently, management upped...

Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by Vascepa Generics
AMRN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per American depositary share in third-quarter 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates, both of which are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
CRI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.

DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a...
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Cancer Risks
A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, federal regulators said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. Nitrosamines are common in water...

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...

Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...

Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.

T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises '22 View
TMUS - Free Report) reported relatively modest third-quarter 2022 results with healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. The Bellevue, WA-based company delivered industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers driven by its 5G network and best value combination with a focus on customers. However, both the bottom line and the top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....

EMCOR's (EME) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
EMCOR Group, Inc. (. EME - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Given the solid momentum of the business activity amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has lifted its revenues and earnings per share guidance for 2022.

Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...

Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.

First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line declined 24.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings reflect lower expenses and higher net investment income, partly offset by soft performance at both Title Insurance and...

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up
COLM - Free Report) posted third-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and the latter came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and sales reflect solid business momentum and the strength of the company’s brand portfolio. Columbia Sportswear reaffirmed its top and bottom-line...

AON's Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance Performance
AON - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and met our estimate. The bottom line also climbed 16% year over year. Total revenues of $2,696 million were marginally down from $2,702 million a year ago and...

Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
AAPL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38% and our estimate of $1.28 per share. The reported figure increased 4% year over year. Net sales increased 8.1% year over year to $90.15 billion, which beat the Zacks...

Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, declining 9.7% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $2.9 billion, is inclusive of a pretax valuation gain of $1.1 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom-line figure...

JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
