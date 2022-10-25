Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
PhotoVogue Festival 2022 • The exhibitions
“Looking at how many images are uploaded online every day, how many are consumed in our phones, devices where our eyes linger on an image no longer than 0.05 seconds before resuming the scrolling, I asked myself what would Susan Sontag say today?. The “normalizing” effect that this repeated exposure...
Hypebae
BONSAI FW22 Offers a Masterclass in Monochrome
Founded back in 2014, Italian-based emerging label BONSAI strives to communicate the importance of the little things through an unrivalled attention to detail and focus on form. According to the brand, its name “stems from the desire to create a garment with the same attention, technique, patience and love that...
Dsquared2’s Honey Collection Channels Barbiecore
Trendy fits and bright colors pop in Dsquared2’s Honey collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The new collection features a flirty twist on wardrobe classics, faithful to the Italian brand’s bold DNA. Dsquared2 launched Honey in May as a denim-focused sub-brand available in extended sizes. Available in sizes 24-40, the mostly F/W ’22 denim styles are designed to dress and flatter all shapes. Jeans are made from premium stretch denim to give elasticity and softness. “The silhouettes are form-fitting yet comfortable, each one created with a specific pattern to match the right proportions for all body types,” the brand stated. Jean cuts include the Curvy Baggy...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear to the Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple are bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took evening wear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel entirely more punk-rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset!
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala
Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on clothing and accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Accessory Concierge, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Hypebae
Jewelry Brand SWEETLIMEJUICE Drops FW22 Collection "Concord"
London-based jewelry brand SWEETLIMEJUICE has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Concord.” Celebrating togetherness, the latest line of statement pieces draw inspiration from a myriad of cultures, incorporating elements from a Japanese family crest to the Islamic Black Stone relic. The new collection not only marries a diversity...
The Crown in Vogue Features Never-Before-Seen Photographs of the Royal Family
The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to British Vogue’s archive of photographs—“the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it—was difficult. Which was putting it mildly. Tucked away...
Alexa Demie Updates Audrey Hepburn’s Classic Dress With a Y2K Twist at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party
Alexa Demie looked elegant as she arrived at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party yesterday. The event was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles yesterday night with a star-studded list of attendees. Having dinner with Tiffany’s, Demie channeled Audrey Hepburn’s classic dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” giving it a proper Y2K update. The “Euphoria” star wore a black Balenciaga velvet gown to the event, keeping the straps falling off the shoulder. Her ensemble featured a corset top. Corsets had a moment in the 2000s, with every star from Beyoncé to Madonna wearing them on red carpets and...
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Kitten Heels Are Back—Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they're trending again in 2022 and now you won't want to take them off. The low-heeled styles have been slowly popping up in fashion shows and in insiders' wardrobes for years. But the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favorite stores (such as Mango or Zara) have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogs makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for fall 2022.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0