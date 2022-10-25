Hardwick selectmen delay horse racetrack vote to try to force matter to ballot

HARDWICK — After weeks of being asked by opponents to slow down the process of approving the site of a proposed thoroughbred horse racing track, selectmen came under fire from the same people Monday for again putting off their vote.

Initially, the board planned to vote Nov. 1, but on Tuesday, the town's website showed a meeting posted for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The single agenda item indicates that a vote could be taken then.

The three selectmen indicated they were leaning toward approving the site, not because they agreed with the proposal but because that move would allow opponents to begin gathering signatures on a petition to force the matter onto a ballot where it would be decided by voters.

“The one thing I will say is that everybody in this town wants to vote on this,” Selectman H. Robert Ruggles said. “I really think that we should give them the opportunity, but that requires a 'yes' vote.”

The board's chairperson, Julie Quink, and Selectman Kelley Kemp agreed.

More: Is Hardwick poised to become horse-racing capital of Massachusetts?

Board members said they heard from many town residents who want the chance to vote on the matter and people in town have said the proposal is too impactful to simply be decided by selectmen, although state law allows for that.

But with the state Gaming Commission’s hearing on the Hardwick proposal slated for Oct. 31 and selectmen with some unanswered questions, the board again voted Monday to hold off on its decision. Now, though, it appears poised to vote before the state Gaming Commission's meeting.

The site, at 228 Barre Rd., had been the proposed location for an also-controversial marijuana operation that would’ve seen buildings constructed and a processing facility operating. Worcester chef Weidong “Wilson” Wang is one of the investors in the property, but that group now hopes to sell to Commonwealth Equine and Agricultural Center, spearheaded by Richard Fields, who once owned Suffolk Downs race track in Eastern Massachusetts.

Commonwealth hopes to create a horse breeding facility that would produce thoroughbred equines for the racing industry, an industry that in New England currently lacks enough horses to make racing viable.

To support the facility, and a retirement/retraining element of the farm's operation, Commonwealth is hoping to host festival days, initially one weekend a year, with horse racing on a turf track. People around the country would be able to bet on those races using online platforms or in person by visiting a temporary betting kiosk set up only on race days at the site.

Betting

One and a half percent of the bets from all wagers made in person or online on Massachusetts-based races would be provided, by statute, to the host community. In Hardwick that amount is estimated to be $240,000. Massachusetts would also benefit each time a state resident bets on out-of-state races using online gaming platforms.

The developers have also committed to giving the town $260,000, bringing the total revenue to the town to at least $500,000 annually, which could be combined with other perquisites the town would negotiate with Commonwealth if the location is approved.

Commonwealth has an option to purchase the property, though it’s unclear whether it would move forward without approval for the track. Wang has not said what his group’s plans for the property would be should the sale fall through.

Monday night’s vote to wait on the proposal pushed an already tight timeline for the developers to gain approval. While the Gaming Commission must issue its decision by Nov. 15, there’s a chance a successful petition drive could change the process if the state requires an affirmative vote from selectmen before they could act.

And while selectmen could vote for the proposal, a petition signed by 12% of the town’s registered voters (just under 240 people), would stop the process until the board immediately reconsiders and, if its vote is unchanged, calls for a special election within 45 days. If voters nixed the project, the track wouldn't be allowed and the process would end.

Given state election laws, that would set the ballot vote for sometime in December, Town Clerk Ryan Witkos said, and that would be weeks after the Gaming Commission's deadline. Opponents wondered if that could kill the project but there was no answer for that question.

Throughout the various meetings on the proposal, it has become clear that state laws around racetracks and gaming are sometimes vague, leaving room for interpretation by the town’s lawyers and other state officials.

Witkos said he’s still left with questions about how long petitioners might have to gather signatures after selectmen vote because “the law is silent on that.” While it does indicate a 20-day time frame for cities, there is no language pertaining to towns..

One resident, William Cole, said it would be “no problem having far more than the requisite number of 12%” of registered voters sign a petition but others warned selectmen that a "yes" vote could be a gamble that might move the project forward should the petition drive fail.

Ruggles said if fewer than 12% want the matter on a ballot, he believes that shows favor for the proposal by a majority of residents.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hardwick selectmen delay horse racetrack vote to try to force matter to ballot