Pat McGrath Reveals the Secrets Behind Taylor Swift’s Dazzling Makeup Looks in Her New ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video

You must get comfortable with firsts when you’re as talented as Alton Mason. At just 24, the actor and model has had a breadth of experiences, from performing as a background dancer to walking the runways of Chanel and Gucci to filmmaking and making music. He recently made his acting debut in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated film Elvis, where he portrayed Little Richard. “It was a real honor to be paying tribute to a guy who was before his time in beauty, fashion, music, rock and roll—it’s truly surreal to me,” he says. Though admittedly nervous during the film’s premiere at Cannes, the multi-hyphenate star relished the experience. “When you do something for the first time, you want to do it well. You want to make people proud.” And today, Mason has another first: unveiling his daily routine in the latest installment of Vogue’s beauty secrets.

