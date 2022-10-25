All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With The Crown’s fifth season closely upon us, we’re getting in the mood to dress like Princess Diana. The late princess was a fashion trendsetter, and right now we’re vibing with her sweatshirt and bike shorts ensembles. This is one of the looks Virgil Abloh referenced in his Diana tribute show for spring 2018. The building blocks of this sporty style are seen all over street style; this time around hoodies and lycra are accessorized with Dad sneakers. Scroll through to see how you can try this look out this Halloween or in your everyday life, and shop our favorite picks as well. And be sure to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags the season’s best looks.

3 DAYS AGO