FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Is Ralph Lauren—the Man Himself—My New Style Inspiration?
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. There are a few fixtures on the internet’s perpetually rotating moodboard: ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet, Naomi Campbell at the airport, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on a walk with the dog. But lately, I’ve noticed another person slowly making their way into the mix: Ralph Lauren. This past week, I came across the account @ralphshowfits, which focuses not on what Lauren produces on the runway but rather, what the 83-year-old designer wears to take his bow.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear to the Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple are bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took evening wear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel entirely more punk-rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset!
Actor, Singer, and Golfer Nick Jonas Launches a Collaboration with PXG
Nick Jonas is a renaissance man. While the world knows him as an actor, pop star, trendsetter, and one half of an international power couple, very few know him as a golfer. “I’ve been an avid golfer for fifteen years,” Jonas said. The game offers him a chance to escape the chaos of his daily life and, as he put it, provides a “humbling and satisfying adventure.”
This Is How Goldie Hawn Looks and Feels So Great at 76
If laughing through life keeps you young, then Goldie Hawn may live forever. But, in addition to her sense of levity, it seems that the star favors a few other self-care tricks in her daily life. Hawn took to Instagram this week to share her (effusive) exercise regimen. Surprise: It prioritizes fun.
The Princess Diana Uniform in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With The Crown’s fifth season closely upon us, we’re getting in the mood to dress like Princess Diana. The late princess was a fashion trendsetter, and right now we’re vibing with her sweatshirt and bike shorts ensembles. This is one of the looks Virgil Abloh referenced in his Diana tribute show for spring 2018. The building blocks of this sporty style are seen all over street style; this time around hoodies and lycra are accessorized with Dad sneakers. Scroll through to see how you can try this look out this Halloween or in your everyday life, and shop our favorite picks as well. And be sure to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags the season’s best looks.
Olivia Wilde’s Hooded Peekaboo Dress Is All About Drama
Olivia Wilde typically favors a casual look, and is frequently spotted in loose-fitting tracksuits, jeans and comfy hoodies (often her boyfriend Harry Styles’s merch). However, the actor, writer and director never fails to impress when she dresses up. At the 2022 Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills, the...
Julia Roberts’s ’90s Style Moments Are Pure Joy
We all have our favorite Julia Roberts style moments from the ’90s. There’s Julia as Anna Scott in Notting Hill uttering the inimitable words: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,” while wearing a baby-blue cardigan. Then there’s Vivian Ward’s PVC knee-high boots in Pretty Woman, or the many wedding dresses of Maggie Carpenter, the ultimate Runaway Bride.
Priyanka Chopra’s Date-Night Dress Reflects Her Print-Centric Style
Florals are most often associated with the spring and summer months, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest look proves that blooms work at any time of year. Photographed holding hands with her husband Nick Jonas in LA, Priyanka wore a sprightly lavender long-sleeve dress, scattered with bright orange roses. To make the pattern pop, she added sparkly orange mules and carried a tangerine-hue bag. Nick, meanwhile, wore smart checked trousers, a white tee and an oversized black blazer.
Collection
Rachel Comey was reading The Candy House by Jennifer Egan when this pre-spring collection was set up in her Broadway showroom early this summer. We were talking books because she’d worked up a collaboration with the New York Review of Books— “the country’s most successful intellectual journal,” according to the New York Times—splicing up and printing a handful of recent covers for a slip dress, a camp shirt and midi skirt look, a pantsuit, and, yes, a tote bag. Her friend Leanne Shapton is the art editor of the magazine, and the connection via which the project came about.
Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge Tapped Into a Surprising Passion for His Hawkman Wardrobe
In Hollywood, so-called “multi-hyphenates” tend to take one of a few forms: there are the actor-singers, the actor-dancers, the actor-directors, the director-writers…you get the idea. Yet at the intersection of acting and horology—that is, the art of making watches—is one Aldis Hodge. The 36-year-old actor...
15 Throwback Photos of the One and Only Pam Grier
Once described by Quentin Tarantino as film’s first female action star, Pam Grier’s iconic rise found her righting wrongs, taking names, and becoming a beauty icon still impactful today. The fourth season of TCM’s docu-podcast The Plot Thickens: Here Comes Pam, out today, finds Grier and her loved ones revisiting emblematic moments from her life—and, of course, her life in looks.
Bella Hadid, Olivier Rousteing, and More Cheer on the Fashion Trust Arabia Award Winners in Doha
Fashion industry heavyweights descended on Doha this week to attend the fourth edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards, organized under the royal patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser and her daughter and FTA Co-Chair Her Excellency Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The hefty cash prizes and extensive mentorship programs are designed to help upcoming designers from the MENA region. The competition emphasizes not only creative skill, but also sustainable practices and production methods that respect local traditions and support women’s artisanal communities.
Bruno Frisoni’s Playful, Joyous Shoes Are Back—And Not a Moment Too Soon
Three years after Bruno Frisoni launched his eponymous shoe label in 1999—a pump composed of denim scraps sourced from a vintage jacket was an early creation—he was asked to revive Roger Vivier, the storied French house that remains indelible thanks to a square-buckled cameo on Catherine Deneuve in Belle de Jour. By the time Frisoni showed his final Vivier collection in 2018—he’d shuttered his own line in 2011—he had cemented his reputation as a fantastical designer adept at using everything from feathers, jewels, and embroidery with a reckless, dreamy abandon.
Like a River
Daniel Jack Lyons is an American artist and anthropologist whose work focuses largely on marginalized youth, whether occupying spaces on the periphery of society or in the face of conflict. He has exhibited work internationally, most recently in Arles, Marseille, China, Los Angeles, New York, Milan, Amsterdam, Warsaw, London, and Mozambique. His work has appeared in numerous publications including the New York Times, i-D, the New Yorker, and Vogue Italia.
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet With a Message
Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday, the world’s most prolific multi-hyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that proved fashion is still very much her top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including...
In New York, Jonathan Anderson Hosted a Sensory Dinner to Celebrate the Launch of Loewe Perfumes
When Jonathan Anderson comes to town, people pretend school nights don’t exist. Kicking off his New York tour, the creative director of Loewe joined Creative Time in hosting a jazz-filled affair to celebrate Charles Gaines’ new public artwork on Governor’s Island. The fun definitely didn’t stop there.
Vogue Club Members Now Have Access to the MasterClass Archive
Annual Vogue Club members now have an additional perk, starting this week: access to MasterClass’s complete digital library. Learn about creativity and leadership from none other than Anna Wintour herself, fashion design from Marc Jacobs, and self-expression from RuPaul—to name just a few of the classes on offer. Expand beyond fashion with seminars by chef Gordon Ramsay, legendary mom Kris Jenner, and relationship expert Esther Perel—the road to self-improvement starts here!
This Tropical Wedding in Miami Came Together in a Whirlwind Few Weeks
Aidaly Sosa Walker and her now-husband Rob Walker first met in 2016 at an opening event for a G-Star store, where they were introduced by none other than Pharrell Williams. “Pharrell was instrumental in us being together at different stages of the relationship,” Aidaly, the head of marketing for the U.S. at Tony’s Chocolonely, says of how she and Rob, an entrepreneur in the music industry, came together. “That same evening, after the introduction, Rob’s friend Jay kept encouraging him to talk to me and get my number—he was very convinced that I was going to be Rob’s future wife.”
Conscious Dreams
I’m Adeolu Osibodu. A Photographer/Photo-Artist from Lagos, Nigeria. Sometime in 2015 at the age of 18, I felt the urge to pour my thoughts into a craft, one that felt explanatory but without the use of words. To frame moods. Photography felt therapeutic as I started taking pictures of peculiar scenes, either plants, clouds or the rays of light though a window. As time went on, I began to explore ideas of surrealism, self portraiture and dreamy concepts. Photography became my escape and visual journal. My work has since been privileged to be exhibited, published around the world as well as win the Eyeem Portratist Photography Award. 2017. Berlin Germany.
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
