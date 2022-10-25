ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

New Albany: Ganton Parkway extension about to enter design phase

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLM87_0im4ixZh00

The Ganton Parkway extension, set to provide even greater east-west traffic flow in New Albany, is one step closer to development.

The deadline for requests for proposals is Oct. 29, meaning the city next will select a contractor for the 2.1-mile link connecting Theisen Road and Ganton Parkway West, said Scott McAfee, New Albany's chief communications and marketing officer.

The project, south of state Route 161, is estimated to cost $30 million, McAfee said.

It is significant in that it provides another connection for motorists, diverting traffic away from Dublin-Granville Road the historic Village Center, McAfee said.

The link has been in view for more than a decade, according to McAfee.

“We always envisioned that there was going to be this section of roadway,” he said.

Although the project has no formal timeline, City Council is expected to formally adopt the best proposal and enter into the design phase, said Will Walther, development engineer for the city.

The project likely will be bid out in 2024, with construction starting the same calendar year, Walther said.

The Ganton Parkway alignment will include multiple intersections with existing roadway conditions where traffic intersection design will be required, according to the city’s website. It also will include a water-main extension and other infrastructure upgrades, the website said, as well as improvements to a section of Worthington Road.

The city already is in the midst of a $6.8 million project that will improve the interchange at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62. In addition, the Ohio Department of Transportation will make $112 million in improvements to stateRoute 161 in eastern Franklin County and western Licking County, according to the ODOT website.

Also, the state awarded New Albany an $85 million grant to make roadway and infrastructure improvements in anticipation of Intel’s arrival.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Public hearings in Sunbury to focus on proposed developments

The City of Sunbury will hold two public hearings next month on proposed developments. The first is for a rezoning of five parcels along Granville Street and Sunbury Meadows Drive by Romanelli Sunbury Group LLC and NPA Commercial Property, LLC to a Planned Commercial District in the Sunbury Commerce Park. This will take place at 7:30 p.m. om Nov. 2 at Sunbury Town Hall.
SUNBURY, OH
614now.com

Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says

Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
DUBLIN, OH
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Historic Newark building coming back to life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
NEWARK, OH
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crawford Hoying expands hotel portfolio with Whitestone Companies joint venture

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again. The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate […]
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

Former Downtown nightclub will be torn down, turned into parking lot

The site of some of the city’s wildest parties is about to become a parking lot. Yesterday morning, the Columbus Downtown Commission approved the demolition of the building that formerly housed Dahlia Nightclub. The site will be turned into surface parking. Dahlia Nightclub, a concept that was operated by...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Renovated bookstore to reopen

After nine months of renovations, Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware plans to reopen next week with a newly expanded space for reading and events. Owner Jody Everett said Tuesday that renovations to the store took place from February to October, and the store has expanded into the vacant side of the building and now spans the entire first floor at 25 W. Winter St. Everett said the space was available after Pure-n-Simple moved to a location on Central Avenue last year.
DELAWARE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Licking Co Home and buildings, tillable land and massive property absolute auction. Tractors, skidders, equipment, sawmill, lumber, woodworking tools, collectibles and household.

TRACTORS – SKIDDERS – EQUIPMENT – SAWMILL – LUMBER. REAL ESTATE: Located in Licking County’s beautiful countryside, this property offers great upside potential with a convenient location. Selling to the highest bidder is a good ranch. home with outbuildings and 67 acres of predominately tillable...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
drugstorenews.com

McKesson debuts state-of-the-art distribution center in Ohio

McKesson has opened a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical distribution center in Jeffersonville, Ohio, centrally located between Cincinnati and Columbus. The new facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products as well as consumer packaged goods to customers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It's the largest in...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WORTHINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy