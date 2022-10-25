New Albany: Ganton Parkway extension about to enter design phase

The Ganton Parkway extension, set to provide even greater east-west traffic flow in New Albany, is one step closer to development.

The deadline for requests for proposals is Oct. 29, meaning the city next will select a contractor for the 2.1-mile link connecting Theisen Road and Ganton Parkway West, said Scott McAfee, New Albany's chief communications and marketing officer.

The project, south of state Route 161, is estimated to cost $30 million, McAfee said.

It is significant in that it provides another connection for motorists, diverting traffic away from Dublin-Granville Road the historic Village Center, McAfee said.

The link has been in view for more than a decade, according to McAfee.

“We always envisioned that there was going to be this section of roadway,” he said.

Although the project has no formal timeline, City Council is expected to formally adopt the best proposal and enter into the design phase, said Will Walther, development engineer for the city.

The project likely will be bid out in 2024, with construction starting the same calendar year, Walther said.

The Ganton Parkway alignment will include multiple intersections with existing roadway conditions where traffic intersection design will be required, according to the city’s website. It also will include a water-main extension and other infrastructure upgrades, the website said, as well as improvements to a section of Worthington Road.

The city already is in the midst of a $6.8 million project that will improve the interchange at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62. In addition, the Ohio Department of Transportation will make $112 million in improvements to stateRoute 161 in eastern Franklin County and western Licking County, according to the ODOT website.

Also, the state awarded New Albany an $85 million grant to make roadway and infrastructure improvements in anticipation of Intel’s arrival.

