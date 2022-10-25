Bus drivers authorize strike in Lincoln, West Warwick and statewide yard in Cranston if demands aren't meant. Here's why

PROVIDENCE — First Student bus drivers at three bus yards said they plan to strike Nov. 2 unless management gives them a raise and a guarantee of 30 hours a week.

During a news conference Tuesday at the Service Employees International Union, New England, Local 1199 Executive Vice President Jesse Martin said more than 275 drivers and monitors authorized a strike vote last week. The employees work in the Lincoln, West Warwick and Cranston bus yards.

How many students would be affected by a bus driver strike?

If a strike goes forward, hundreds of students would be affected because the drivers in Local 1199 provide transportation to students with special needs who are bused all over the state.

Those drivers also haul students to a number of private schools. The Journal could not obtain a list of the schools that would be affected.

Why are the First Student bus drivers planning to strike?

Martin said drivers are not making enough money to support their families, adding that they make an average of $450 a week. He did not disclose how much more money they are seeking.

"First Student is a global company making billions of dollars in profit a year," Martin said. "We need to make sure our employees are respected and treated with dignity."

First Student spokesman Frank McMahon said the bus company has been in negotiations with the union since June. After nine bargaining sessions, the company requested help from a federal mediator, with the first meeting slated for Wednesday and another scheduled for early next week. He said the company has been negotiating in good faith since June.

“First Student has addressed all items noted from the union as a high priority in the latest proposal,” McMahon said. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith and are committed to working with the union in the coming days and hope to reach an agreement to avoid any work stoppage.”

Asked what plans are in place to bring students to school in the event of a strike, McMahon said "There is no strike."

"We met the union's monetary demands," he said. “We will reach an agreement.”

Lorene Hamel, a First Student school bus driver based in Lincoln, said working 20 hours a week doesn’t support an individual, much less a family.

“While we do not do this work to become rich, we deserve to make livable wages,” she said. “We do not take this decision to go on strike lightly, but our children deserve consistent schedules and the best possible experience getting to school. And First Student has a responsibility to make that a reality.”

Martin said that many employees, who are often over 65 and at higher risk of contracting COVID, have left the field, adding to a national shortage of qualified drivers.

“Low pay, low hours and COVID safety concerns have created a vacuum of workers,” the union said in a statement. “Lack of staffing results in districts having to split up bus runs and double the (number) of children on each bus. ... Buses often arrive late, which is disruptive for all students, especially those with special needs.”

Mike McDermott, a bus driver at the metro yard in Cranston, said drivers there are called to transport children all over the state.

“We need special licensing and HAZMAT training,” he said. “We have to deal with angry parents. First Student tells us to grow a thick skin, but they don’t compensate us for it. We work hard for what we do. First Student needs to step up and bring us fair wages.”

How are districts reacting to a possible bus-driver strike?

Victor Morente, a spokesman for the state Department of Education, said the department is aware of the potential strike and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“While RIDE is not directly involved in this private dispute, we urge all parties involved to continue to come to the table to work out an agreement that is mutually satisfactory to management and workers,” he wrote, “and will allow Rhode Island students to get to school and continue learning, especially in the wake of such a disruptive time in education.”

Lincoln Schools Supt. Larry Filippelli said his district has had preliminary conversations about an alternate transportation plan, but said he hopes that the parties will reach an agreement before next week.

“Do we really want to entertain a strike when special-education students are involved?” he said Tuesday. “It’s going to have an impact. There is a lot of time between now and Nov. 2. I’m hopeful cooler heads prevail.”

West Warwick Schools Supt. Karen Tarasevich said, “We will remain hopeful the parties come to a resolution so services to the West Warwick public schools are not disrupted. In the interim, our team will be working to develop contingency plans in the event of a strike.”

