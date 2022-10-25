Read full article on original website
Master Illusionist Harris III performing two free shows in Augusta Oct. 29
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– He’s performed for more than two million people, in more than 30 countries, on six continents. You may have seen Master Illusionist, Harris III, on the Travel Channel or ABC Family, and this Saturday, Oct. 29, you can see him live at the Kroc Center. WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery spoke with him from […]
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
AugustaCon, a comic pop culture event, coming to the Double Tree Hotel
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – AugustaCon, the annual comic book convention and pop culture event, is coming to the garden city on Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, […]
Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown’s Parks and Rec Department is holding a Trunk or Treat event at Liberty Park. It starts at 6 p.m. and will go on until 9 p.m. Also, kids in Aiken County had a chance to stop by the Visitors Center with their costumes. The event ran all day from 11 a.m. and wrapped up around 4 p.m.
Local filmmaker hosts screening of 10th feature film
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday night, a local film maker will host a screening of his new movie “For the Love of Christmas.” The filmmaker, Karlton Clay, is part of the WJBF family. He is one of our digital producers. But Clay has been writing plays and films for nearly 20 years. He said he loves […]
Best places in Augusta to get a beer
From local breweries to taprooms, we're breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
Amazon Sortation Center prepares for a busy holiday season
Amazon’s local Sortation Center is getting ready for the holiday season, and with that, we are taking a look at what it takes to get your package to you.
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
WJBF reporter featured in upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie
WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen playing the role of "Alice" in the upcoming Hallmark Channel "A Holiday Spectacular".
Augusta Entertainment Complex Names New General Manager
Augusta, Ga. (October 27, 2022) – OVG360, which manages the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium, has announced Brian Martin as the facilities’ new General Manager. Martin, who waspreviously the General Manager of OVG360-managed American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas,. will officially start this week. In his...
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out. Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m. As a result, he blasted the gym on social media. He made the...
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
