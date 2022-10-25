Read full article on original website
Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
Police: Driver wounded in I-24 shooting near Harding Place
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 that wounded the driver of an SUV. Police say the driver of a Ford Escape, a 28-year-old man, was wounded in the hip by a passenger in another vehicle. He was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia when he was shot.
Cheatham County Schools: Bus route 45 unable to run Friday Oct. 28
Cheatham County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Cheatham County School District has shared that bus route 45 will not run on Friday, October 28th. The route is expected to resume normal operation on Monday October 31st. CCSD says that the route change is due to staffing issues. The school district...
Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
Man charged with deadly hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike on Oct. 8. Metro Police report 26-year-old Edvin Chub-Caal is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid and driving without a license for the deadly crash which resulted in the death of 69-year-old pedestrian Larry Arnold.
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
Police: Threat towards Hunter Lanes High School being investigated, believed to be false
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and school officials are investigating a threat made to Hunter Lane High School on Wednesday, an MNPD spokesperson confirmed. The threat, made via social media, is believed to be false, MNPD said. The MNPD spokesperson adds that the student...
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
A Rockvale, TN man was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of meth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rockvale, Tennessee man has been arrested on charges including possession of meth and motor vehicle theft after a conjoint effort with Metro Police aviation led to his arrest. Metro Police report 39-year-old Joshua Dyer fled from police speeding at a high rate when they...
Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
Former Nashville officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man has been released two years earlier than his three-year sentence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Andrew Delke was released from jail Thursday morning after being granted time served for good behavior. He wasn't...
Nashville man arrested after trying to steal 2-year-old from family, kissing baby's face
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a man on various charges after a mother claimed the suspect tried to kidnap her 2-year-old daughter. According to an arrest warrant, the mother said the man, later identified as 26-year-old Cody Alan Skinner, approached her and her child outside a Dollar General and began staring into the juveniles eyes.
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
Mayor Cooper launches Nashville's first Out-of-School Time Program Locator
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor Cooper announced the official launch of Nashville's first Metro Out-of-School Time Program Locator Wednesday. The program locator is a new online tool that connects Nashville parents with afterschool programs in their area. As of Monday, nearly 60 locations across Metro Nashville are included in...
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 28
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Teams hit the gridiron for Week 11 of the Tennessee high school football season. Be sure to tune in to Football Frenzy Live (FFL) every Friday at 9:30 p.m. as we take you through the best games in Middle Tennessee.
Tracking Mayor Cooper's $50 million to address Nashville's homeless crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just taking a look here at the entrance of Brookmeade Park, you’ll see a shopping cart with garbage. So when can we expect to see some action?. It’s been a little more than two weeks since Metro Council members passed Mayor John Cooper’s $50 million to tackle homelessness.
State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
Former owner, CFO of Auto Masters in Nashville facing federal bank fraud charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men arrested Thursday are facing federal charges in an alleged multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud banks, the U.S. Department of Justice says. The former owner and CFO of Auto Masters were taken into custody Thursday by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). According...
