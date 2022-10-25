ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, TN

Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
NASHVILLE, TN
Police: Driver wounded in I-24 shooting near Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 that wounded the driver of an SUV. Police say the driver of a Ford Escape, a 28-year-old man, was wounded in the hip by a passenger in another vehicle. He was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia when he was shot.
NASHVILLE, TN
Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man charged with deadly hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike on Oct. 8. Metro Police report 26-year-old Edvin Chub-Caal is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid and driving without a license for the deadly crash which resulted in the death of 69-year-old pedestrian Larry Arnold.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
Former Nashville officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man has been released two years earlier than his three-year sentence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Andrew Delke was released from jail Thursday morning after being granted time served for good behavior. He wasn't...
NASHVILLE, TN
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mayor Cooper launches Nashville's first Out-of-School Time Program Locator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor Cooper announced the official launch of Nashville's first Metro Out-of-School Time Program Locator Wednesday. The program locator is a new online tool that connects Nashville parents with afterschool programs in their area. As of Monday, nearly 60 locations across Metro Nashville are included in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Teams hit the gridiron for Week 11 of the Tennessee high school football season. Be sure to tune in to Football Frenzy Live (FFL) every Friday at 9:30 p.m. as we take you through the best games in Middle Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN

