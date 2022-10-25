NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO