Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Top 10 Tips for a Safe Halloween You Need to Know About
Many schools, churches, and communities including Texarkana are planning to kick off four- fun-filled days of Halloween celebrations and festivities. The Halloween and Costume Association has just released the official safety guidelines for 2022. According to a recent survey, 93 percent of all Americans, 300 million total are planning to...
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest
Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November
It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
Silvermoon Children’s Theatre Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Texarkana
The Silvermoon Children's Theater will present a stage production of The Little Mermaid in Texarkana. This is your chance to see local talent in this fun production of a great classic for all ages. They've been working hard and now it's time for the payoff...it's showtime. Based on one of...
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located. Premier High School in...
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover directly addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock.
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open
It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities
As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver
38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Arkansas Attorney General...
