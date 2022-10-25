Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache
The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
World Series Game 1: Best moments from Phillies' stunning win in Houston
The Philadelphia Phillies made the improbable happen in Game 1 against the Houston Astros.
MLB Twitter torches Aledmys Diaz for trying to cheat his way on base
Houston Astros utility player Aledmys Diaz tried to lean into a hit by pitch, but was called back to home plate by umpire James Hoye. In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Astros needed baserunners in hopes of one final comeback. Yet, Aledmys Diaz went against the grain in his attempt.
Justin Verlander chased: Best memes and tweets from Phillies Game 1 comeback
The Philadelphia Phillies overturned a 5-0 deficit against Justin Verlander and the Astros to have Twitter believing they’re a team of destiny. The Phillies looked like they were going to have to concede Game 1 and look to claw back in the World Series in Game 2. Falling behind 5-0 with Justin Verlander on the mound, that seemed a reasonable conclusion.
Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 1: Lineups, live stream and more
The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Houston Astros on Friday night as Game 1 of the 2022 World Series gets underway at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA in postseason) takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies and will be opposed by Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA in postseason) in the Fall Classic opener, with first pitch set for Friday at 8:03 p.m. (Eastern time)
World Series: What you need to know | Phillies roster, SEPTA, wagers, Wells Fargo Center options
It's World Series time and there's a lot to know if you are a Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Revisionist History: 3 teams that should’ve signed Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros signed Justin Verlander to a two-year, $50 million contract last offseason, but it wasn’t without some level of competition. What are those general managers thinking now?. Houston signed Verlander to a one-year, prove it deal, and it has paid off big time. The high AAV for...
Phillies reliever remains upset at Astros for sign-stealing scandal
David Robertson of the Philadelphia Phillies was asked about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal before the World Series, and he’s still upset about it. In 2017, David Robertson was a New York Yankee — a team which the Astros defeated and promptly cheated against on their way to a World Series crown. So, it’s easy to understand why he might be upset, and in this case looking for revenge.
Astros manager Dusty Baker name drops Bill Cosby before World Series Game 1
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker received plenty of well wishes before Game 1 of the World Series, including a strange endorsement from Bill Cosby. Dusty Baker is still in search of his first World Series title, and he’s favored to win one with Houston. The Astros take on the underdog Phillies in Game 1 on Friday night.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball up for auction with monster price tag
The lucky fan who caught Albert Pujols’ historic 700th home run ball is about to cash in after putting it up for auction. Major League Baseball goes through around 300,000 of them every season. They vary slightly from one to another, but each is essentially the same: nine inches in circumference, a cork center covered in yarn and enclosed in layers of cowhide by exactly 108 stitches.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0