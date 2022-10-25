ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache

The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
MLB Twitter torches Aledmys Diaz for trying to cheat his way on base

Houston Astros utility player Aledmys Diaz tried to lean into a hit by pitch, but was called back to home plate by umpire James Hoye. In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Astros needed baserunners in hopes of one final comeback. Yet, Aledmys Diaz went against the grain in his attempt.
Justin Verlander chased: Best memes and tweets from Phillies Game 1 comeback

The Philadelphia Phillies overturned a 5-0 deficit against Justin Verlander and the Astros to have Twitter believing they’re a team of destiny. The Phillies looked like they were going to have to concede Game 1 and look to claw back in the World Series in Game 2. Falling behind 5-0 with Justin Verlander on the mound, that seemed a reasonable conclusion.
Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 1: Lineups, live stream and more

The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Houston Astros on Friday night as Game 1 of the 2022 World Series gets underway at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA in postseason) takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies and will be opposed by Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA in postseason) in the Fall Classic opener, with first pitch set for Friday at 8:03 p.m. (Eastern time)
Phillies reliever remains upset at Astros for sign-stealing scandal

David Robertson of the Philadelphia Phillies was asked about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal before the World Series, and he’s still upset about it. In 2017, David Robertson was a New York Yankee — a team which the Astros defeated and promptly cheated against on their way to a World Series crown. So, it’s easy to understand why he might be upset, and in this case looking for revenge.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball up for auction with monster price tag

The lucky fan who caught Albert Pujols’ historic 700th home run ball is about to cash in after putting it up for auction. Major League Baseball goes through around 300,000 of them every season. They vary slightly from one to another, but each is essentially the same: nine inches in circumference, a cork center covered in yarn and enclosed in layers of cowhide by exactly 108 stitches.
