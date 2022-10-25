Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 28-30 – Halloween Edition
Boo! Did you in, right? Tripped over nothing because we startled you so much! No? Sigh. Well, this San Diego weekend, there are scares a-plenty to be had, of the mild eeek! variety all the way to bringing the big screams. And since Halloween is Monday, wear that costume all...
'Poltergeist activity' | The haunted history of Hotel Del Coronado
CORONADO, Calif. — The Hotel Del Coronado is ranked among the most haunted hotels in the United States. CBS 8 got an inside look at what visitors on haunted tours might see today. The hotel is a San Diego icon. Over the years, its hosted movie stars and presidents...
Poway to host Halloween festival, including haunted house
After a break during the pandemic, Poway's "Once Upon a Halloween Festival" is returning to Old Poway Park, including a haunted house that is a labor of love for the volunteers who build it.
San Diego girl says social media companies preyed on her and led her along a path of self-destruction
SAN DIEGO — Through her zombie-like digital search for likes, fueled by the green glow radiating from her smartphone, tablet, and computer, 11-year-old "Jennay" lost herself, or found a person she never knew could be inside of her. Jennay, who will remain anonymous because she is a minor, said...
San Diego weekly Reader
Over 50 years of Gary Kelley’s voice in San Diego
Residential radio redux: Radio caught Gary Kelley’s ear when he was 13 years old. A year later, he had a built a small radio station in his closet. (“I kind of came out of the closet when it meant something different than it means today,” he jokes.) When word of Kelley’s closet broadcasts started to spread, long-running local DJ Gene Knight (then working for a small radio station called KSEA) arrived at his house wielding a cassette recorder. He taped the young DJ in his driveway and played the recordings for his boss. The boss liked what he heard, and Kelley was hired on as part of the KSEA family.
kusi.com
San Diego Halloween décor to blow your mind this spooky season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Halloween Decor around San Diego is killing it this spooky season!! KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the “Jack-o-Lantern Factory” to show you some of the best decor this season.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s top weekend events for Oct. 27 to Oct. 30: Halloween, Día de los Muertos and more
It’s Halloween weekend in San Diego. That means it feels like there are endless options for your weekend to-do list, including these 55 Halloween events and activities:. Halloween festivities are taking place all over San Diego County, from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating.
NBC San Diego
Día de los Muertos Is Next Week. Here Is What an Ofrenda Is and How to Build One
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on November 1 and 2, is...
Surfer Claims Ghost From San Diego's Haunted Whaley House Followed Her Home After She Played Piano
She brought the spirits home with her...
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is no more
The "secret swing," a makeshift rope and tire or plank hanging from a tree overlooking the bluffs beside La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail, has been removed.
Activists: ‘Blue code’ of silence stickers on SDPD restroom door
SAN DIEGO — Civil rights activists are calling out what they call a "blue code" of silence in the San Diego Police Department. At a news conference on Friday, the group showed off photographs posted on a restroom door, that the activists claimed were taken last week inside SDPD headquarters downtown.
coolsandiegosights.com
Fun for kids in La Mesa and Campo!
Do you know any kids who love trains? If you do, there are many opportunities for fun coming up in both La Mesa and Campo!. Yesterday I was passing the La Mesa Depot Museum when I noticed it was open and someone was working inside. That someone was Station Master...
Uncle Tetsu to Open First San Diego Location
The Japanese-Style Cheesecake Brand Will Debut in Kearny Mesa
Deputies: Golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home
Deputies: golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home; surveillance video shows woman putting dog into her car
Wait times reach 6 hours as Rady Children's ER is inundated with sick kids
SAN DIEGO — Over the last few days, Rady Children’s Hospital is seeing a spike in sick kids. The number of visits to the Emergency department has almost doubled in the past two weeks. This has caused the wait time to double as well. The hospital says if you are considering taking your child to the ER, you may have to wait up to six hours.
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
sftimes.com
Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF
After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
Comments / 0