ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Over 50 years of Gary Kelley’s voice in San Diego

Residential radio redux: Radio caught Gary Kelley’s ear when he was 13 years old. A year later, he had a built a small radio station in his closet. (“I kind of came out of the closet when it meant something different than it means today,” he jokes.) When word of Kelley’s closet broadcasts started to spread, long-running local DJ Gene Knight (then working for a small radio station called KSEA) arrived at his house wielding a cassette recorder. He taped the young DJ in his driveway and played the recordings for his boss. The boss liked what he heard, and Kelley was hired on as part of the KSEA family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Fun for kids in La Mesa and Campo!

Do you know any kids who love trains? If you do, there are many opportunities for fun coming up in both La Mesa and Campo!. Yesterday I was passing the La Mesa Depot Museum when I noticed it was open and someone was working inside. That someone was Station Master...
LA MESA, CA
sftimes.com

Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF

After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy