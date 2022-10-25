‘Asterix And Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ Trailer: Marion Cotillard, Vincent Cassel & More Star In Guillaume Canet’s Family Comedy

Read full article on original website
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" goes back to the Carlo Collodi story for this stop-motion animated film, and in the process brings poignant, profound themes to the surface.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Teaser Trailer: Christian Bale Stars In Scott Cooper’s Gothic Mystery Hitting Netflix On January 6
Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper have a history together. They first teamed up on 2013’s “Out Of The Furnace,” then reunited on 2017’s “Hostiles.” Now they collaborate again on “The Pale Blue Eye,” Cooper’s follow-up to last year’s “Antlers,” which hits Netflix next January. And the pair’s latest film together may be their most intriguing, as it’s a gothic mystery with a highly esteemed literary figure at its center: Henry Melling‘s Edgar Allan Poe.
Mark Pellington’s ‘Going All The Way’ Trailer: The Director’s Re-Edit Starring Ben Affleck & Jeremy Davies Opens Nov 7
It’s been a hot minute since we heard from filmmaker Mark Pellington, known for “The Mothman Prophecies” and “Arlington Road.” Pellington famously got his start in MTV-era music videos directing Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” video to great acclaim, including winning four MTV awards in 1993, including Best Director and Video of the Year. Pellington used that success to move into dramatic live-action features, which segues nicely into his latest (re) release. Oscilloscope Laboratories has teamed with the director to present the never-before-seen 4K re-edit of his vibrant Sundance Film Festival hit and directorial debut, “Going All The Way: The Director’s Edit.”
‘And’: Joe Alwyn The Latest To Join Yorgos Lanthimos’ Upcoming Film
Last month, news broke that Yorgos Lanthimos already has his next movie after “Poor Things” lined up with “And.” And several “Poor Things” cast members return for the newly announced film, including Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe, with Lanthimos newcomer Jesse Plemons also on board. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, another actor from Lanthimos’ backlog returns for “And” too: Joe Alwyn, who starred in the director’s 2018 film “The Favourite.”
‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel To Direct Next & Final Installment Of Tom Hardy Superhero Series
Against all odds, 2018’s “Venom” and its sequel, last year’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” managed to make $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office. Not bad for two films that cost about $100 million each and that critics mostly reviled. Now, Deadline reports that prep for “Venom 3” is underway, and a new director will take over the franchise for its third and final installment: Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two films in the series. It’s Marcel’s first time as a feature director.
Henry Cavill Says The Previous James Bond Casting Came Down To Him & Daniel Craig
Now that Daniel Craig‘s time as James Bond is over after “No Time To Die,” it’s only healthy for fans of the franchise to speculate who will next don the ruthless and debonair superspy’s black tuxedo. And since Bond producer Barbara Broccoli insists it will take at least a couple of years before they recast the character and start work on a new film, speculation must tide everyone over until there’s an official new Bond.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season Three Trailer: Jon Krasinski’s Spy Series Returns To Prime Video On December 21
Few Prime Video series have caught on like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Amazon‘s take on the novelist’s everyman CIA analyst. But it’s been three years since the show’s second season. Thankfully, “Jack Ryan” fans don’t have to wait for season three much longer, as Jon Krasinski returns as the CIA operative to Prime Video this December.
‘Armageddon Time’: James Gray Talks Jessica Chastain’s Cameo & Says They Plan On Working Together Again
Filmmaker James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” opens in limited release this weekend, Friday, October 28. A soulful, melancholy drama about family, friendship, loss, privilege, and more, it’s also a movie, like many of Gray’s films about class and America, and how its 1980s-set Ronald Regan-era echoes back to where we are today.
‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’: William Jackson Harper Joins Cast Of Upcoming MCU Movie
“Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” ushers in Phase 5 of the MCU next February, and the new trailer for the film that dropped this week has Marvel fans hyped. And from the looks of things, expect even more multiversal weirdness than certain Phase 4 content, as well as the return of Jonathan Major‘s Kang The Conquerer. But as the film approaches its release, there’s some new casting news involving a role being kept carefully under wraps.
Henry Cavill & Eiza González Tapped For Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’
British actor Henry Cavill (“The Witcher“) made waves recently by announcing his official return to the Superman role with early development on a sequel to “Man of Steel.” But that’s not the only thing on the horizon as he’s already teamed with director Matthew Vaughn (“The Kingsman” franchise) on the Apple franchise-starter “Argylle” which could give the streaming service its own run of blockbuster-level spy films.
‘The Calling’ Trailer: Peacock’s New Spiritual Cop Drama Premieres On November 10
Sure, Peacock is only a couple of years old, so the streamer isn’t on the same level as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. But NBCUniversal‘s streaming platform is quietly producing a lot of original content, including “Bel-Air,” “Vampire Academy,” “The Resort,” and “Meet Cute.” So, what else is upcoming? How about “The Calling,” a new cop drama with a spiritual twist?
‘Taurus’ Trailer: Colson Baker & Director Tim Sutton’s Second Team-Up Hits Theaters On November 18
Last year, “Funny Face” director Tim Sutton‘s western “The Last Son” saw Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) on the big screen yet again. While the film flopped, apparently Sutton and Baker like working together because they’re back with “Taurus,” ready to hit theaters next month.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ First Look: Christian Bale & Director Scott Cooper Team Up Again For A Period Mystery Thriller
Last decade, Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper teamed up for two films, 2013’s “Out Of The Furnace” and 2017’s criminally underseen “Hostiles.” Now, they join forces again on “The Pale Blue Eye,” Cooper’s take on Louis Bayard‘s 2006 novel about a double murder at the West Point military academy in 1830. Vanity Fair’s first look at the film offers a glimpse at the period mystery thriller, which sees Bale’s detective come out of retirement to solve the murders thanks to a new protegé, Henry Melling‘s young Edgar Allan Poe.
‘The Fall Guy’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt In Action Pic
Universal Pictures is best known for its massively popular “Fast & Furious” franchise and the “Jurassic World” series, but the studio is looking to add one more action brand to its slate with “The Fall Guy.” The film will be directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”), who helmed the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” with A-list actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt set to star.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clips & Mini-Trailer: Wakanda Faces Off Against Namor On November 11
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” wraps up MCU‘s Phase 4 on November 11, and advance word from the film’s world premiere two days ago is very, very strong. No surprise there, as Ryan Coogler cooked up one of Marvel‘s best films with 2018’s “Black Panther.” But the film sees Coogler and its cast and crew face the death of star Chadwick Boseman last year, a difficult thing to manage for any film. So, it’s nice that early reviews indicate Coogler & co. manage to both honor Boseman’s T’Challa and craft another strong entry into the MCU.
‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Exits Series & Liam Hemsworth Recast As Geralt For Season 4
The Superman of it all is very real. How serious is Henry Cavill about returning to the Man Of Steel role and re-entering the DC Universe? Well, there’s no more apparent sign that he’s dropping his current money project at Netflix that’s probably paid him handsomely well in the last few years. That’s right, after this third season, Cavill is calling it quits with his lead role in “The Witcher.” Netflix revealed today—in a tweet of all things on a Saturday—some good news: “The Witcher” has received an early fourth season renewal. The bad news, however, is that Cavill is leaving, and the role is being recast with Liam Hemsworth (“Independence Day: Resurgence”).
Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Comments That He Originated Idea For 2012’s ‘Django Unchained’
On his latest late-night appearance, Quentin Tarantino set the record straight about Kanye West‘s claims that the idea for the 2012 film “Django Unchained” originated with him. Short answer: West had no part in the film’s concept whatsoever, although he once brainstormed an idea for a music video where played a slave.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ A Best Picture Player?
First off, when discussing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at this particular moment let’s remind everyone this is specifically a discussion about its context in the 2022-2023 awards season. It’s about the film’s chances at multiple Oscar nominations, SAG nominations, etc. This is the long-awaited sequel to “Black Panther,” a movie that earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won statues for Costume Design, Original Score, and Production Design. A film that won Grammy Awards, SAG Awards, and even earned a WGA Award nomination. So, if you’re looking for a review, those won’t drop until Tuesday, Nov. 8th. That being said, and in what will likely be a relief to many in the Mouse House, more Oscar nominations for Marvel Studios are on the way.
James Gunn Has Kevin Feige’s Full Support For His New DC Job: “I’ll Be First In Line”
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery made waves by making James Gunn and producer Peter Safran the heads of DC Studios. Gunn running the DCEU brings up a load of questions. Does this renew the DC-Marvel rivalry, which has long been lopsided in Marvel’s favor? Will Gunn’s presence give DC movies an upturn in quality, ala last year’s “The Suicide Squad“? And what does Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige think about Gunn becoming DC’s frontman?
‘Armageddon Time’ Director James Gray’s Next Film Is A Biopic About The Young John F. Kennedy
James Gray‘s “Armageddon Time” finally hits theaters today after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this past May. And the film, Gray’s follow-up to 2019’s “Ad Astra,” has a great deal of buzz surrounding it, with near-unanimous critical support. Now what’s next for Gray comes into focus, as Deadline reports the director will helm a biopic about a young John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States.
