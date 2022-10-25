Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wlad.com
VFW, Danbury Fire team up for flag retirement collection
VFW, Danbury Fire team up for flag retirement collection. Danbury Firefighters Local 801 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars have teamed up to collect old, damaged or retired American flags next month. Anyone wishing to drop off a flag may do so at any of the City fire stations in the month of November. At the end of month, the flags will be turned over to the VFW for proper honors and retirement ceremony. The City fire stations are located at 19 New Street, 210 Osborne Street, 36 Eagle Road, 171 South King Street and 75 Kenosia Avenue Extension.
Bristol Press
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
wlad.com
Contentious discussion in Bethel on fire department project requests
There was a contentious discussion among the two Bethel Board of Selectmen members when it comes to the way of funding requests for the two volunteer Fire Departments in town. A number of requests were on the agenda for their last meeting, with the proposals to be funded from the capital non-recurring fund.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin School District nominated in multiple
Bethpage Federal Credit Union nominated the Baldwin Union Free School District for multiple categories in its 2023 'Best of Long Island' competition. For 17 years the 'Best of Long Island' competition picks the best, and highest ranking businesses and services in both Nassau and Suffolk County, chosen by local community members and residents. The Baldwin Union Free School District said this year the school district has been nominated in eight different categories in education, and the arts and entertainment.
wlad.com
Danbury City Councilman sent cease & desist letter from EIC
A Danbury City Councilman has been sent a cease and desist letter from the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, over alleged illegal dumping of refuse on city-owned wetlands. On their meeting agenda Wednesday was the letter sent to Michael Halas about the Barnum Road property. The order requires Halas to submit an environmental restoration plan to clean up the materials to clear up the violation of the city's Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Regulations. EIC chair Bernard Gallo says they recently became aware of what was called an “ongoing” issue involving the dumping of shrubs, old pumpkins, and other items doing damage to the watershed. Halas did not respond to the letter by the October 26th deadline and did not appear at the meeting that night.
Popular Family Event Returns to Danbury: Halloween on the Green
Danbury's free, fun, frightening family event is called Halloween on the Green and it's all day tomorrow (10/29/22). City Center Danbury has paired up with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury to bring hours of Halloween adventure to the city. The 30th annual event goes from 1-4 pm on the...
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT EXCLUSIVE: CT Alderman Says He Attended Jan. 6 Rally, Entered Capitol
NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned a CT resident was inside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 and months later, he was elected Derby alderman. We spoke with Gino DiGiovanni Jr., 41, after a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. We showed DiGiovanni photos and screen grabs from Jan. 6, obtained by...
wlad.com
DEA Drug Takeback Day today, Naloxone training offered
DEA Drug Takeback Day today, Naloxone training offered. The Southbury Police Department is among the local law enforcement agencies participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Takeback Day today. It's a chance for the public to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. No intravenous solutions, injectables, needles or thermometers will be accepted, neither illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. It's from 9am to 2pm. In addition to local police departments taking part in the Takeback Day, the Northwest Corner Prevention Network is offering a course on how to administer Naloxone. Participants will learn how to use the opioid reversal drug to save a life if someone suffering an opioid overdose. Participants will also receive a free Naloxone kit, though supplies are limited. The training session Saturday is at noon at Kent Town Hall.
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Here are some ways to dispose of your unwanted medications in the tri-state.
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
New Britain Herald
Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns
NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
wlad.com
Blumenthal, Levy make campaign stops in Danbury
Both Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy were in Danbury yesterday. Blumenthal met with City officials to announce a $250,000 federal grant for the Housing Authority to install intercom systems and surveillance cameras at two senior housing complexes, Wooster Manor and Putnam Towers. The funding awarded through the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow residents to screen visitors before granting them access to their building. He was joined by Mayor Dean Esposito, Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour and others. Levy held a Law and Order Roundtable discussion at Danbury Library. She met with Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police President John Krupinsky, a member of the Danbury Police Department; Lisa Dean who is the founder of Demand Zero; retired NYPD Detective Ralph Friedman and others. They discussed anti-police sentiments, rising crime surrounding fentanyl, and qualified immunity for officers at the federal level.
wlad.com
Danbury Police, Fire mourn sudden death of longtime dispatcher
Danbury Police, Fire mourn sudden death of longtime dispatcher. A longtime Danbury dispatcher passed away unexpectedly Monday and is being remembered by the Police and Fire Departments. Martin Robert Nelson started with Western Connecticut 911 Center, IXP Danbury, as one of the original hires in 2014. In addition to his primary duties as a 911 Call Taker, the 59-year old was certified as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher and on countless occasions was able to provide medical instructions such as CPR or Narcan administration to callers in need. Calling hours will be held at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
sheltonherald.com
CT state House 148th District race: Republican Wilm Donath vs. Democrat Daniel Fox
In the race for the state House 148th District, which includes part of Stamford, Republican Wilm Donath is challenging incumbent Democrat Daniel Fox. Previous political/civic experience: Did not respond. Top two issues you want to address and what you would do about them:. Did not respond. Inflation and cost of...
