dotesports.com

These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11

They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
dotesports.com

When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?

When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
dotesports.com

Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition

Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.
dotesports.com

PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2022 come from 3 very different genres

Around the end of every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get a new slew of games that they can download for free with their paid subscription. This November, they’re getting three very different games. The three November monthly games are Nioh 2 Remastered, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies....
dotesports.com

One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not showing up? Here’s what to do

Some players have reported that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards are not showing up in their games. The Vault Edition of MW2 was an extra $30 addition to the $70 base game, which included the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, four operator skins, and more.
dotesports.com

How to complete the Photozomb challenge and strike a pose with the Bride in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

One of the reasons the original Overwatch’s Junkenstein’s Revenge mode was so popular was that players realized they could “photobomb” many of the dramatic boss entry moments. When bosses entered the arena, the camera would pause and zoom in on them for a few seconds, ensuring that all players knew where they were. Players who completed the mode many times over started to learn these entry locations: they would navigate their characters to them and emote at just the right moment, adding a dose of humor every time a boss appeared.
dotesports.com

When will The Witcher Remake release?

CD Projekt RED has revealed another part of its future plans for The Witcher franchise. After unveiling a series of projects for the franchise earlier this month, including a new Witcher trilogy, the developers went into further detail on one of those earlier today. It was revealed that Project Canis Majoris, originally touted as an open-world RPG separate from the new trilogy, will actually be a remake of the original Witcher game.
dotesports.com

Is Call of Duty the next Minecraft? Xbox boss Phil Spencer sure hopes so

The long-term future of Call of Duty, and more specifically what platforms it will be kept on following the conclusion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has been a hot topic over the past couple of months. Both the heads of Xbox and PlayStation have been going back and...
dotesports.com

There may be a live event to end this season in Fortnite, according to leak

We’re in the middle of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, which has been a spooky season that has seen the Chrome engulf the island. With the Paradigm gone, the island’s residents have no choice but to try to survive unless something changes. But there may be hope for the island yet, with an event potentially happening at the end of this season, according to journalist Tom Henderson.
dotesports.com

How progression works in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
dotesports.com

10 best games like Apex Legends

In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
dotesports.com

How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work

An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
dotesports.com

What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode

Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
dotesports.com

All MTG Arena Brothers’ War Mastery Pass contents

Players can collect rewards for playing Magic: The Gathering matches in MTG Arena during The Brothers’ War season. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) is the final Standard-legal Magic set of 2022. The set takes players back in time, showcasing new and returning mechanics as brothers Urza and Mishra ravage the plane of Dominaria with their Artifact war. Digital players can collect a large number of rewards on MTG Arena through the Set and Mastery pass for the BRO set. The Mastery Pass is separate from Golden booster packs that are offered as an MTG Arena reward.

