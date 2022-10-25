One of the reasons the original Overwatch’s Junkenstein’s Revenge mode was so popular was that players realized they could “photobomb” many of the dramatic boss entry moments. When bosses entered the arena, the camera would pause and zoom in on them for a few seconds, ensuring that all players knew where they were. Players who completed the mode many times over started to learn these entry locations: they would navigate their characters to them and emote at just the right moment, adding a dose of humor every time a boss appeared.

