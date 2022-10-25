A restaurant fire was reported in Monroe yesterday. The Monroe, Stepney, and Stevenson Fire Departments responded to the Village Square Shopping Center yesterday morning for a reported fire out, with a smoke condition in a restaurant. Firefighters found a heavy smoke condition in the dining room, and kitchen area. Fire Marshal William Davin says an employee had a pan of oil on the cooking range top when the oil caught fire, the kitchen fire suppression system activated, and the employee also use a, extinguisher to put out the flames. Damage was contained to the range, hood, duct work, and the exhaust fan for the kitchen hood. Several fans were set up to ventilate the area. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour. Davin urged all business owners to have their employees trained in fire extinguisher usage and know where all the safe guards of the business are.

