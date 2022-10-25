Read full article on original website
wlad.com
Contentious discussion in Bethel on fire department project requests
There was a contentious discussion among the two Bethel Board of Selectmen members when it comes to the way of funding requests for the two volunteer Fire Departments in town. A number of requests were on the agenda for their last meeting, with the proposals to be funded from the capital non-recurring fund.
wlad.com
VFW, Danbury Fire team up for flag retirement collection
VFW, Danbury Fire team up for flag retirement collection. Danbury Firefighters Local 801 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars have teamed up to collect old, damaged or retired American flags next month. Anyone wishing to drop off a flag may do so at any of the City fire stations in the month of November. At the end of month, the flags will be turned over to the VFW for proper honors and retirement ceremony. The City fire stations are located at 19 New Street, 210 Osborne Street, 36 Eagle Road, 171 South King Street and 75 Kenosia Avenue Extension.
wlad.com
Danbury employee dragged by car at construction site
An irate driver dragged a City of Danbury employee with his car after reportedly being told he could not go through the construction zone. Danbury Police responded to King Street on a report of a pedestrian hit by a car yesterday around 1pm. The City employee received minor injuries. Eastbound traffic was being detoured and a resident allegedly shouted profanities at one of the workers and was told not to go through, but proceeded to drive. The city employee thought he was going to be hit and grabbed onto the car at which point he was dragged more than 40 feet before falling to the ground. Joseph Adducci was charged with Assault, Breach of Peace, Criminal Mischief, Failure to Drive Right, Reckless Driving and Endangering a Highway Worker.
wlad.com
Kitchen fire extinguished at Monroe restaurant
A restaurant fire was reported in Monroe yesterday. The Monroe, Stepney, and Stevenson Fire Departments responded to the Village Square Shopping Center yesterday morning for a reported fire out, with a smoke condition in a restaurant. Firefighters found a heavy smoke condition in the dining room, and kitchen area. Fire Marshal William Davin says an employee had a pan of oil on the cooking range top when the oil caught fire, the kitchen fire suppression system activated, and the employee also use a, extinguisher to put out the flames. Damage was contained to the range, hood, duct work, and the exhaust fan for the kitchen hood. Several fans were set up to ventilate the area. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour. Davin urged all business owners to have their employees trained in fire extinguisher usage and know where all the safe guards of the business are.
wlad.com
DEA Drug Takeback Day today, Naloxone training offered
DEA Drug Takeback Day today, Naloxone training offered. The Southbury Police Department is among the local law enforcement agencies participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Takeback Day today. It's a chance for the public to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. No intravenous solutions, injectables, needles or thermometers will be accepted, neither illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. It's from 9am to 2pm. In addition to local police departments taking part in the Takeback Day, the Northwest Corner Prevention Network is offering a course on how to administer Naloxone. Participants will learn how to use the opioid reversal drug to save a life if someone suffering an opioid overdose. Participants will also receive a free Naloxone kit, though supplies are limited. The training session Saturday is at noon at Kent Town Hall.
wlad.com
Conn. Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 case rates for Greater Danbury area
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by most municipalities in the Greater Danbury area to the Connecticut Department of Public Health held fairly steady this week compared to last. According to the report ending October 27th, there were 30 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 12, and Brookfield had 10. There were 0 COVID cases in New Fairfield, 12 in New Milford, and 30 in Newtown, 0 in Redding while Ridgefield had 6.
wlad.com
New Milford considers fines for people smoking pot on town property
The New Milford Town Council will hold a public hearing next month about a proposed ordinance that would lead to fines for people found smoking or vaping marijuana on or inside town properties. The hearing is set for November 14th at 6:30pm. There was an effort last year to create such an ordinance, but it wasn't taken up. The state has changed how municipalities can ban cannabis use. There can be a vote, a townwide ordinance or enactment of zoning regulations. The New Milford Town Attorney noted that the proposed ordinance is consistent with the town’s regulation of cigarette use.
wlad.com
Ecuadorian national charged with illegal reentry into U.S.
An Ecuadorian national last residing in Danbury has been charged with illegal reentry into the United States. 47-year old Luis Salto Saico was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty. Saico has been detained since his arrest September 26th. According to court documents, he was arrested in Ohio in 2006 for aggravated vehicular assault, pleaded guilty to that charge and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. After serving approximately eight months of imprisonment, he was removed to Ecuador in July 2008. In July 2022, ICE learned that Saico was living in Danbury after he was arrested for sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
wlad.com
Danbury City Councilman sent cease & desist letter from EIC
A Danbury City Councilman has been sent a cease and desist letter from the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, over alleged illegal dumping of refuse on city-owned wetlands. On their meeting agenda Wednesday was the letter sent to Michael Halas about the Barnum Road property. The order requires Halas to submit an environmental restoration plan to clean up the materials to clear up the violation of the city's Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Regulations. EIC chair Bernard Gallo says they recently became aware of what was called an “ongoing” issue involving the dumping of shrubs, old pumpkins, and other items doing damage to the watershed. Halas did not respond to the letter by the October 26th deadline and did not appear at the meeting that night.
wlad.com
Danbury GOP Board of Ed chair challenging Democratic incumbent in 138th House District
Democratic incumbent Ken Gucker is seeking another term representing the 138th House District. He is being challenged by Republican Rachel Chaleski, the Danbury Board of Education chairwoman. She was working in corporate finance and then a stay at home mom. Gucker says there was a lot accomplished in the last...
wlad.com
Danbury man arrested on drug related charges
A Danbury man has been arrested on drug related charges. Detectives carried out search warrants yesterday, granted as part of an investigation of fentanyl sales in the City. 42-year old Luis Yupangui-Sigua was the subject of the investigation. During a search of his apartment, Police found fentanyl, crack cocaine, Xanax, and a large sum of cash. He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on 50-thousand dollars bond. Danbury Police say this is part of a continuing operation in partnership with the DEA to crackdown on Fentanyl sold in the City to reduce overdose deaths.
wlad.com
Blumenthal, Levy make campaign stops in Danbury
Both Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy were in Danbury yesterday. Blumenthal met with City officials to announce a $250,000 federal grant for the Housing Authority to install intercom systems and surveillance cameras at two senior housing complexes, Wooster Manor and Putnam Towers. The funding awarded through the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow residents to screen visitors before granting them access to their building. He was joined by Mayor Dean Esposito, Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour and others. Levy held a Law and Order Roundtable discussion at Danbury Library. She met with Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police President John Krupinsky, a member of the Danbury Police Department; Lisa Dean who is the founder of Demand Zero; retired NYPD Detective Ralph Friedman and others. They discussed anti-police sentiments, rising crime surrounding fentanyl, and qualified immunity for officers at the federal level.
wlad.com
Bethel Democrats nominate Straiton as First Selectman nominee
Acting Bethel First Selectman Rich Straiton is running in the special election in February to officially take the role leading the town. He was unanimously selected at the Democratic Town Committee caucus this week to be the candidate to face off against Republican Dan Carter. Straiton says he's pleased the committee has the confidence in him to fill the role. He worked alongside Matt Knickerbocker, for 13 years, before Knickerbocker resigned to take a job in Wilton last month. The special election has been set for February 7th.
