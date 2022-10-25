ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

Maureen Maj
3d ago

Stupid kids. Actions with deadly consequences. Unfortunately kids now a days don’t think of the consequences of their actions and don’t use common sense now a days

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

Kia plans to distribute steering wheel locks in wake of deadly Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands of Kia owners.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy