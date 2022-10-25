ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument

EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thewayneherald.com

Fatality accident occurs in Wayne County

On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

