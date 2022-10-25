Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument
EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
MSP searching for suspect after Eaton Co. shooting
At around 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale.
Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
Man in LPD custody after fleeing crash, breaking into home
In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.
wlen.com
Monroe Sheriff’s Office Provides Clarity on Heavy Police Presence in Whiteford Twp. on Tuesday
Monroe County, MI – There was a heavy police presence in a wooded area in Whiteford Township on Tuesday…and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported some clarification on what exactly happened. Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Drive to interview a 62-year-old male who was identified...
2 People Killed In A Car Crash In Battle Creek (Battle Creek, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash that killed two people. The crash happened Thursday evening when a car crashed into a Michigan home, ejecting the occupants. The car occupants were identified as 67-year-old Barbara Weaver and 72-year-old Willie Stokes. Both of them were killed in the crash.
30-year-old Monroe man dies after struck by train while walking along railroad tracks, police confirm
Authorities in Monroe said a 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a train as he walked along the railroad tracks early Friday morning, police said.
thewayneherald.com
Fatality accident occurs in Wayne County
On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
WILX-TV
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
wincountry.com
Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
Ingham County sheriff: Youth sports referee used role to prey on boys
A Lansing-area man was arrested Tuesday for the sexual abuse of a teen, with authorities saying he used his role as a well-known and trusted youth sports referee to prey on young athletes.
Comments / 0