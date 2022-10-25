Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Man Wanted in Theft of Cards From Target
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking a man who stole merchandise from a Commack store in July. A man stole Pokémon cards from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately Read More ...
Cash reward offered for information on Ulta Beauty grand larceny on Oct. 9
Police are searching for the woman they say stole approximately $1,760 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty on Sunrise Highway on Oct. 9.
fox5ny.com
Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD
LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and his friend, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police...
Medford 20-Year-Old Sentenced For Hate Crimes Targeting Day Laborers, Including Strangulation
A Long Island man who admitted to targeting Hispanic men before bringing them to remote locations and violently attacking them is heading to prison. Christopher Cella, age 20, of Medford, was sentenced to 3 ½ years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Suffolk County Court after pleading guilty to multiple hate crimes, including strangulation and assault.
Police: Attempted larceny of an ATM at Islandia bank
News 12 photographers say they could see the damaged ATM still on the scene.
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Police: Three men broke into Great Neck home Thursday morning
Detectives say early Thursday morning three men broke into a Great Neck home while people were sleeping inside.
Missing Long Island girl found; 18-year-old man arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
longisland.com
Massapequa Man Sentenced to Up to 15 Years in Prison for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Massapequa man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for a fatal drunk driving collision on Stewart Avenue in September 2020. John Cappello, 31, pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, before Judge Robert Schwartz to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a...
longisland.com
Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
longisland.com
Store Owner in Port Washington Arrested for Selling Drugs at Vape Shop
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Port Washington man for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance that occurred on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM in Port Washington. According to Detectives, the Narcotics Vice Squad in conjunction with the Port Washington Police Department conducted an...
Drug-Impaired Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Married Brentwood Couple
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple has admitted fault in the tragedy. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Prosecutors said he admitted...
Man Busted With Crystal Meth, Hundreds In Cash At Massapequa Home, Police Say
A Long Island man is facing charges after police allegedly found illegal drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash inside his home. Charles Whittlesey, age 61, of Massapequa, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice bureau. Detectives executed a search warrant...
News 12
Suffolk police seek public's help in identifying women wanted in Target theft
Suffolk police are asking for the public's help in identifying the women wanted for stealing merchandise from a Target in Riverhead. Police say two women stole an assortment of household items on Sept. 2. They say the merchandise is valued at $945. Suffolk Crime Stoppers ask anyone with information to...
Hempstead police unveil 2nd annual Halloween haunted house
Hempstead police transformed the Hempstead Armory into a haunted house for local families.
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
27east.com
April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run
The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Uniondale Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Brutal 2021 Stabbing
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale man was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for brutally stabbing his 27-year-old housemate with a knife and dumping his body in garbage bags in front of a neighbor’s house in January 2021. Oscar Rios-Perez, a/k/a/ Alexis...
Police: Oakdale man indicted for robbing bank while dressed as a woman
Investigators say he spent the money on drugs and prostitutes.
Jury deliberating in deadly LI strip mall fight case
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Three years after a deadly teen brawl at a Long Island strip mall, the jury is now deliberating the fate of Tyler Flach.Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, and he doesn't deny that, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, he argues that he didn't intend to kill.Tuesday was an emotional day for Khaseen's family after a two-week trial. There were tears in court listening to summations, the defense arguing Khaseen's 2019 death was not murder but an unintentional reckless act."Reckless because when you have a knife in your hand and...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 1