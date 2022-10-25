ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

HuntingtonNow

Man Wanted in Theft of Cards From Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking a man who stole merchandise from a Commack store in July. A man stole Pokémon cards from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and his friend, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Missing Long Island girl found; 18-year-old man arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
COPIAGUE, NY
longisland.com

Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
RONKONKOMA, NY
27east.com

April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run

The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
SAG HARBOR, NY
CBS New York

Jury deliberating in deadly LI strip mall fight case

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Three years after a deadly teen brawl at a Long Island strip mall, the jury is now deliberating the fate of Tyler Flach.Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, and he doesn't deny that, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, he argues that he didn't intend to kill.Tuesday was an emotional day for Khaseen's family after a two-week trial. There were tears in court listening to summations, the defense arguing Khaseen's 2019 death was not murder but an unintentional reckless act."Reckless because when you have a knife in your hand and...
OCEANSIDE, NY
