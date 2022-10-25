Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Trick-or-treating and much more @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2022
11:50 AM: That’s the costume parade (led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band) that kicked off the first full-strength West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival in three years. It’s happening right now on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds, and on Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Trick-or-treating is happening now, wherever you find candy (and it’s going fast). Lots of free fun activities too:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 traditions returning
Though we’re not past Halloween yet, we’ve been receiving announcements about holiday-season events, including these two:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Eastridge Church will again give away turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. One change this year: They’ll go back to a walk-up distribution. This starts at 9 am Saturday, November 19, outside the church at 4500 39th SW and goes until the hundreds of turkeys/grocery bags are gone. Between West Seattle and the church’s main campus in Issaquah, they expect to serve 1,500 people.
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treating @ Admiral District businesses
3:16 PM: Sunshine just in time! The Admiral District will be full of costumed children until 6 pm as businesses hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. The Admiral/California junction is the heart of it, but wander north and south on California, east and west on Admiral, to look for other participating businesses too!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: ‘Open creek’ in Fauntleroy
12:35 PM: Until 3 pm today, you’re invited to visit the section of Fauntleroy Creek where dozens of salmon spawners have shown up in the past week. Much of it runs through private property, so you’re asked to first go to the public fish-ladder overlook at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW and await word from a volunteer to come down. Kids welcome if accompanied by adults; dogs OK if leashed.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Harvest Fest countdown; decorated home
Two notes as we wrap up this first night of the extended Hallo-weekend … first, a reminder about Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest:. That’s the map for Sunday’s in-the-street festival, which runs 11 am-5 pm; just north of the top of the map, on California between Alaska and Oregon, you’ll find the Farmers’ Market as usual, regular time (10 am-2 pm). Note all the cornhole-court locations – the tournament is new this year, with 32 teams set to compete. One thing West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay wants to stress – the festival is RAIN OR SHINE – if we get rain, just incorporate an rain hat or umbrella into your costume! The costume parade starts it off at 11 am; line up at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). Right after that, trick-or-treating and other activities start at businesses and booths at 11:30 am. Almost everything is free, but if you want to taste, and vote in, the chili cookoff, bring $10 (which benefits the West Seattle Food Bank). See the full schedule on the official website.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: See and hear from the two West Seattle women contending for this election’s only open local office
Your ballot should have arrived by now, so you might take some time this weekend to fill it out and send it back. Whenever you do that, the choices you’ll be asked to make include only one open local office: 34th Legislative District State House Position 1, one of the three people who represent this area in the Washington State Legislature. The longtime holder of that position, State Rep. Eileen Cody, is retiring. Two other West Seattle women, Leah Griffin and Emily Alvarado, were the top two finishers in a three-candidate primary. Since this campaign has been light on local forums/debates (the 34th District Democrats held one in May), we decided to interview both candidates on video so you could see and hear them before you vote, if you haven’t already made up your mind.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: A sight you don’t need to worry about
From a distance, if you saw those dark protrusions offshore, you might have wondered if they were orcas. If you watched for a while and noticed they didn’t seem to be moving, you might fear something worse. Someone in fact called Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Friday afternoon, worried what they were seeing was a dead whale. Nope – “a small group of California Sea Lions thermoregulating,” explains David Hutchinson of SSMMSN. Here’s a closer look:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: SW Holden ‘natural drainage’ plan explained at HPAC’s October meeting
With SDOT director Greg Spotts canceling his appearance, most of HPAC‘s monthly meeting Wednesday night focused on the “natural drainage” project newly surfaced for part of SW Holden in Highland Park. It’s a Seattle Public Utilities project that we first heard about when SPU sent us a...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Massage Envy closes at Westwood Village
Thanks for the tip. A letter posted on the door confirms that Massage Envy has closed at Westwood Village, after 9 1/2 years; Saturday was its last day in operation. The letter from the local franchisee says in part, “Unfortunately, the pandemic and economic conditions have overcome us, and we have to close our doors permanently,” with their 10-year franchising agreement concluding. The letter advises clients who have memberships to expect a message from the parent company, and that their membership can be used for services at other Massage Envy locations.
westseattleblog.com
Admiral District business trick-or-treating, other Halloween fun, and what else is up for your West Seattle Friday
(Seen in a Gatewood rockery, a pumpkin-zilla nicknamed Gordon) Here’s our daily reminder list about what’s up in West Seattle for the rest of your Friday. First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. PRESCHOOLER TRICK-OR-TREAT: Preschoolers’ Trick-or-Treating at Holy Rosary School, all kids 5 and under welcome....
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Heading into Hallo-weekend
Some rain, some sun, high in the 50s. –Halloween: Trick-or-treating at businesses in The Admiral District 3-6 pm today … Street closures and bus reroutes Sunday for West Seattle Harvest Fest and the Farmers’ Market in The Junction – California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: New ‘discussion maps’ for changing City Council district boundaries
After next year’s election, the seven district-elected City Councilmembers will be representing areas with new boundaries. What those district boundaries will be has yet to be finalized – and relatively late in the process – with less than two weeks until a final vote – there are new suggestions, with your feedback requested. Here’s the news release (and a reminder, District 1 is the one that includes West Seattle):
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Here’s what was being filmed at Camp Long Friday, and West Seattle Stadium Saturday
John October 29, 2022 (5:37 am) Masters of ‘mumblecore,’ the Duplass Brothers , welcome to the Northwest. Jimmie G October 29, 2022 (4:30 pm) Mark Duplass was in Safety Not Guaranteed, filmed on either Vashon or Bainbridge, with a scene shot at what is now Parliament in Admiral. He was also in Your Sister’s Sister, which was filmed on Vashon or Bainbridge. Dude does a lot of Seattle shoots for kid from Louisiana. Love their work.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Halloween dine-out deal for families
Too busy to cook amid the Halloween activities? Pecos Pit-West Seattle (35th/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) is offering a deal Sunday and Monday:. You can see their menu here.
westseattleblog.com
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm
Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
